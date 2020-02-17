Read John Henry's opening statement about the Mookie Betts exchange

%MINIFYHTML4004d7c4f0af636fc0f454316df6ac7c11% %MINIFYHTML4004d7c4f0af636fc0f454316df6ac7c12%

Here is the full text of the statement of the Red Sox lead owner, John Henry, issued at the beginning of his press conference on Monday in Fort Myers, Florida, at the team's spring training complex. Henry also owns the Globe. The transcript was provided by the Red Sox.

“This morning, before answering your questions, I would like to start by addressing Red Sox fans directly about this offseason. We are used to challenging out of season, but this has been particularly challenging.

"So let me start by saying that while extraordinary challenges have been presented to you this offseason, those of us sitting here today know that our baseball operations department under the leadership of Chaim and Brian has handled these challenges extremely well." We have confidence and optimism, while we are aware of how all these challenges affect them, Red Sox fans. We feel responsible for facing any challenge that arises in a way to protect the organization and move forward in the long term, whether in the field or outside it.