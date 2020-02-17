Rasheeda Frost poses with her family: see Karter and Kirk in these recent photos

Rasheeda Frost posed with her man, Kirk Frost, and her son, Karter Frost. Everyone looks excited and fans are delighted to see everyone in a very good mood. Check out the photos below.

A follower told the boss: “ I'm so happy to see that #BlackLove #relationhipgoals & # 39; & # 39 ;, are still together and another fan said: “ He grew up and is about to have a young man in Your hands in a minute. & # 39;

Someone else said: & # 39; Kirk looks like kcamp & # 39 ;, and a follower posted this: & # 39; GOD is everywhere in your atmosphere, no matter what you do … it shows … 😢 … .. Made me cry. & # 39;

A fan praised Karter and said: "I love this look at my Karter, he is such a handsome big boy," and someone else wrote: "He is such an adorable,quot; beautiful family photo. "

Another follower said: "He is a young prince,quot; now loves publishing, "and a fan told Rasheeda that he is basically aging backwards:" You really are so beautiful! You look 20 !!

Rasheeda shared a video that you can see below, which she captioned with the following words:

‘@Frostedkae got me on #tiktok #outwestchallenge 😭😭😭😜’

A follower believes that ‘Rasheeda did better than those young girls! And it looks cute doing it! "And someone else posted this:" The face you made when you hit the woah lmao. "

Someone said: "I bet Rasheeda said it's okay, do something simple … Haha, I can relate to the preteen mother that these children do more !!!"

Speaking of which Rasheeda and Kirk are still together, these two made sure to post romantic messages to each other on their social media accounts.

‘#Happyvalentinesday to my heart, husband, best friend and partner @ frost117 I love you baby forever and ever ❤️❤️❤️❤️ #love #foreverlove #mylove,quot;, Rasheeda captioned her post.

Ad

Kirk also called Rasheeda his partner and best friend in his post.



Post views:

4 4