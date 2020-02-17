Rapper Lil Mosey jumped to Finland: the Euro-Goons pounced on him! (Vine)

Rapper Lil Mosey was attacked outside a shopping center in Finland, by a gang of euro-thugs. And the thugs broadcast the beating live on Instagram.

Here is the video of the rapper jumping

The rapper was walking through a mall in Helsinki, when a group of men ran over him. The thugs of the euro approached him, insulted him and then began to slap him.

The 18-year-old rapper tried to get away, but the thugs sought blood. They finally started hitting Lil Mosey and threw him to the ground.

Lil Mosey is a rapper, singer and songwriter from Seattle, Washington. His most commercially successful song, "Noticed," reached number 80 on the Billboard Hot 100. He released his debut album with his label, Interscope Records, titled Northsbest in October 2018.

In June 2019, Mosey was among the first year class of XXL of 2019

