Ranveer Singh to play the new Mr. India?

There is a superhero fucked, who is still iconic, classic and, without a doubt, the most beloved. That is Mr. India. This 1987 film by Shekhar Kapur, starring Anil Kapoor, Sridevi and Amrish Puri, remains a cult film even today. While there have been several reports about its new version, the recent one states that things are finally taking shape. According to a recent report, Bharat director Ali Abbas Zafar plans to make the film on a similar premise. This Mr. India will not be a remake or a restart but a spin-off in current times. What makes it more interesting is that the creators plan to tie themselves to Ranveer, as we all know, he is a big fan of Anil Kapoor and is interested in being part of the movie. Reports even suggest that Ranveer is particular about the script, since he doesn't want this cult classic to go wrong in his spin-off. Ranveer and Ali Abbas Zafar worked together at Gunday and this will mark their second collaboration.

However, the filmmaker turned to Twitter, denying rumors that no actor has been blocked so far. This is what he wrote "Excited to partner with @ZeeStudios_

for an epic trilogy #MrIndia! It is a great responsibility to carry forward an iconic character loved by all. Currently, working on the script, no actor has been blocked so far. Once we block the first draft of the script, the casting begins. "

Currently, Ranveer has three great movies in a row. Starting with the & # 39; 83 of Kabir Khan, Jayeshbhai Jordaar of YRF and then the historical Takht of Karan Johar. He recently won the Best Actor in a leading (male) role in the 65th edition of the Amazon Filmfare Awards for his outstanding performance in Gully Boy.