Rains and snowfall end Monday night – Up News Info Chicago

CHICAGO (Up News Info) – The rain mixed with some snow will continue during the night of Monday of this day of the presidents.

Temperatures rose to 30 degrees higher on Monday afternoon, so no accumulation was expected.

During the night, the rains end when the low drops to 31. On Tuesday, expect early clouds followed by some afternoon sun and a maximum of 37.

(Credit: Up News Info 2)

Colder, but the drier weather is in the forecast for the rest of the week.

High temperatures PM: 02.17.20

(Credit: Up News Info 2)

The sky will be mostly clear from Wednesday to Friday, with temperatures at 10 and 20 degrees. The rain returns next Sunday.

7-day forecast with interactivity PM: 02.17.20

(Credit: Up News Info 2)

