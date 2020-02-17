R. Kelly hit with new charges of prosecution and sexual abuse

The dishonored singer R. Kelly has been beaten with new federal charges in Chicago, alleging that he sexually abused another minor victim for a period of four years from 1997.

The new victim, who is only identified in the indictment as "Minor 6,quot;, appears to replace another victim in the previous indictment, a minor girl previously identified as Minor 2, according to The Chicago Tribune.

Thew news reports that the indictment now seeks the confiscation of all assets of Kelly's production company, Bass Productions Ltd., as well as a company owned by its former commercial and co-defendant manager, Derrel McDavid.

"We continue to fight for him and look forward to the day he is free," said his lawyer Steven Greenberg in response to the new charges. This is bad news for Kelly, who recently again asked to be released from jail on bail.

Kelly could be prosecuted for the new charges at his next scheduled hearing in the case on March 5.

Kelly pleaded not guilty to all charges and is being held without bail at the Chicago Metropolitan Correctional Center since his arrest in July 2019.