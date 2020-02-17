R. Kelly hit with new charges of prosecution and sexual abuse

The dishonored singer R. Kelly has been beaten with new federal charges in Chicago, alleging that he sexually abused another minor victim for a period of four years from 1997.

The new victim, who is only identified in the indictment as "Minor 6,quot;, appears to replace another victim in the previous indictment, a minor girl previously identified as Minor 2, according to The Chicago Tribune.

Thew news reports that the indictment now seeks the confiscation of all assets of Kelly's production company, Bass Productions Ltd., as well as a company owned by its former commercial and co-defendant manager, Derrel McDavid.

