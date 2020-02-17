R.I. injured, Chicopee man arrested after stabbing at Foxwood casino

%MINIFYHTML86093f2bb3e1ceee3eaf54aa9a632c2d11% %MINIFYHTML86093f2bb3e1ceee3eaf54aa9a632c2d12%

MASHANTUCKET, Conn. (AP) – A Massachusetts man has been charged with misdemeanors in connection with the stabbing of a Rhode Island man in a Connecticut casino.

Mashantucket Pequot tribal police said the victim was stabbed during a fight shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday at the Centrale Fox Tower bar at Foxwoods Resort Casino.

Authorities said Sunday that the victim, Donovan Alves, 34, of Providence, was in stable condition at a hospital in Norwich.

Police charged Robert Haines, 40, of Chicopee, Massachusetts, with a violation of peace and third-degree assault, both misdemeanors. Authorities said Haines was not accused of stabbing Alves. It is not clear who stabbed Alves.

A message was sent on Sunday for comments to an email list for Haines. It is not clear if he has a lawyer who can answer the accusations.