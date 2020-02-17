Queen Isabel II's nephew will divorce the wife of more than 25 years

%MINIFYHTML1f3de42e4961114a52be8f846ad5e11811% %MINIFYHTML1f3de42e4961114a52be8f846ad5e11812%

WENN / Ward

David Armstrong-Jones, the Earl of Snowdon, and his wife, Serena, issued a statement confirming that they agreed amicably to end their marriage.

British royalty, the Earl of Snowdon, and his wife will divorce after more than 25 years of marriage.

The late son of Princess Margarita, David Armstrong-Jones, and Serena, the Countess of Snowdon, will separate, according to the couple's spokesman.

"The Earl and Countess of Snowdon have agreed amicably that their marriage has come to an end and that they will divorce," the statement said. "They ask that the press respect their privacy and that of their family."

The couple married in 1993 and share two children, Viscount Linley, Charles Armstrong-Jones and Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones.

Armstrong-Jones became the second Earl of Snowdon after the death of his father, the famous photographer Antony Armstrong-Jones, in 2017.

The news of the divorce comes a week after Queen Elizabeth II's grandson, Peter Phillips, announced that he and his 12-year-old wife were heading for permanent separation.

A statement issued on February 11 said: "After informing HM the Queen and the members of both families last year, Peter and Autumn agreed separately. They concluded that this was the best course of action for their two children. and the ongoing friendship. "The decision to divorce and share custody arose after many months of discussions and, although sad, is friendly."