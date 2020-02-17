Puppies lacked proper preparation last season – Up News Info Chicago

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Puppies lacked proper preparation last season - CBS Chicago

MESA, Arizona (AP) – Javier Báez wants his Chicago Cubs to be better prepared this season.

The two-time All-Star player says he and the Cubs lacked last year when it came to their pregame routines and work ethic.

%MINIFYHTML4dbcec288b8e072a9b4ca1ff3bc033cb11%%MINIFYHTML4dbcec288b8e072a9b4ca1ff3bc033cb12%

Chicago finished third in the National League Central Division with 84-78 and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2014.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here