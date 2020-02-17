Puppies lacked proper preparation last season – Up News Info Chicago

MESA, Arizona (AP) – Javier Báez wants his Chicago Cubs to be better prepared this season.
The two-time All-Star player says he and the Cubs lacked last year when it came to their pregame routines and work ethic.
%MINIFYHTML4dbcec288b8e072a9b4ca1ff3bc033cb11%%MINIFYHTML4dbcec288b8e072a9b4ca1ff3bc033cb12%
Chicago finished third in the National League Central Division with 84-78 and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2014.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed.