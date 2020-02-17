Public help is sought in search of missing woman at risk, 18 years – Up News Info Los Angeles

– The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is asking for help from the public in their search for an 18-year-old woman at risk who disappeared in southern Los Angeles.

Kaliyah McGowan was last seen on February 6, 2020 in the 1000 block of West 59th Street and has "a diminished mental capacity," a department spokesman said in a press release.

"Her family is worried about her well-being and asks the public for help to locate her," the spokesman said.

McGowan is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, 280 pounds, with brown eyes and short black hair. Authorities say he was last seen wearing a shirt and jeans.

Anyone with information about McGowan's whereabouts should contact the Missing Persons Unit of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, Sergeant Mike Rodriguez, Detective Abraham or Detective Pereida at (323) 890-5500. Anonymous suggestions can be sent to Crime Stoppers by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the mobile application “P3 Tips” on Google Play or Apple App Store or using the Crime Stoppers website.

