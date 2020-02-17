Princess Margarita's son, Earl of Snowdon, and his wife announce they will divorce

It was said that the Queen was sad last night when her nephew David Linley, the Earl of Snowdon, divorced his wife after more than 25 years of marriage.

Linley, the son of Princess Margarita from her marriage to Lord Snowdon, announced a "friendly,quot; separation from Serena, the Countess of Snowdon. Friends blamed the amount of time spent away from home on business and insisted that no one else was involved.

The Earl is best known for its high-end furniture company Linley & # 39; s, manufacturers of customized items and accessories.

A spokesman for the couple said: & # 39; The Earl and Countess of Snowdon have kindly agreed that their marriage has come to an end and that they will divorce.

"They ask that the press respect their privacy and that of their family."

It occurs only a week after the queen's eldest grandson, Peter Phillips, and his wife Autumn announced that they had separated and planned to divorce.

The Count: David Armstrong-Jones, known for his high-end furniture company and his wife Serena, separated after more than 25 years of marriage.

Queen Elizabeth II and David Armstrong-Jones at Royal Ascot on June 22, 2018

The Earl and Countess of Snowdon leaving St Margaret's Church, Westminster, after their wedding

Princess Margarita, played by Helena Bonham Carter on the hit television show The Crown, on Netflix

Lord Snowdon and Princess Margaret with their son David, at Kensington Palace on November 30, 1961

Pictured, from left to right, David Armstrong-Jones, Earl of Snowdon, Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones, Serena Armstrong-Jones, Countess of Snowdon and Charles Armstrong-Jones, Viscount Linley, attend the 18th birthday party of Alexander Dundas organized by Lord and Lady. Dundas on December 16, 2017 in London

The Earl and Countess of Snowdon kissing on vacation at the Monte Carlo beach club in July 1992

The couple married in October 1993 and have two children, Viscount Linley, Charles Armstrong-Jones and Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones.

David, who inherited the title of Count of Snowdon on the death of his father in January 2017, is known as the "royal carpenter,quot; due to his high-end furniture business, Linley.

He is number 21 on the throne line, has lectured around the world and has written books on furniture and house design.

He is honorary president of Europe, the Middle East, Russia and India of the auctioneers Christie & # 39; s. He was promoted to the position in 2015 from his former position as president of Christie & # 39; s UK.

The count's mother, Margaret, the queen's sister, died in 2002 and became the second Earl of Snowdon after the death of her father, the Earl of Snowdon, the famous photographer Antony Armstrong-Jones, in 2017.

The earl, also known by his professional name David Linley, also produces luxury British accessories and has reportedly created the interiors for a series of exclusive houses in central London.

Serena Armstrong-Jones, Countess of Snowdon and David Armstrong-Jones at the Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams exhibition dinner, V,amp;A Museum, in London on January 29, 2019

Charles Armstrong-Jones, Viscount Linley, David Armstrong-Jones, Second Earl of Snowdon and Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones attend the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank at St. George's Chapel on October 12, 2018 in Windsor

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones, Prince Philip, David Armstrong-Jones, Harles Armstrong-Jones, David Armstrong-Jones, Serena Armstrong-Jones at Lord Snowdon's Thanksgiving Service, the Westminster Abbey, London, in April 2017

Serena Armstrong-Jones, David Armstrong-Jones, Earl of Snowdon and Ruth Kennedy V,amp;A Summer Party, Victoria and Albert Museum, London, in June 2019

The Earl and Countess of Snowdon at Westminster Abbey for the wedding between Prince William and Kate Middleton

Charles, Viscount Linley, 20, an Eton-educated son of Earl and Countess, studied design engineering at Loughborough University. Her daughter Lady Margarita, 17, who is still in school, served as a flower girl for the Duchess of Cambridge during her wedding with Prince William.

David and Serena announced their engagement in May 1993, when she was 31 and she was 23, and they were married in October of that year. They had met several years before when Serena's rich father, Viscount Petersham, commissioned David to design furniture.

But it was not until July 1992 that the depth of their relationship emerged in public view when, in one of the most tender sets of real photographs ever seen, they were photographed by the pool at the Monte Carlo Beach Club.

Linley's father, the Earl of Snowdon, whose marriage to Princess Margaret ended in 1978, said at the time of the engagement: “ Both David and Serena are very lucky, especially because they share so many common interests, for their love for the arts in general for the enjoyment of outdoor sports, from architecture to ballet and from fashion to furniture design. "

They married at St Margaret's church in Westminster in October 1993. The 650 guests included the queen, David's divorced parents, Princess Diana and the Aga Khan.

At the death of his father three years ago, David became the second Earl of Snowdon, although his friends still call him Linley.

A smiling David Armstrong-Jones at the Wimbledon Tennis Championship on July 11, 12, 2019

Queen Elizabeth II (C) of Great Britain along with (first row LR) Serena Armstrong-Jones, Countess of Snowdon, David Armstrong-Jones, second Earl of Snowdon, known as David Linley, Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones, Prince Philip of Great Britain, Duke of Edinburgh and Lady Sarah Chatto leave after attending a thanksgiving service in honor of the late British photographer Antony Armstrong-Jones, the former husband of the late sister of Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Margarita , better known as Lord Snowdon (first Earl of Snowdon), David and Lady Sarah's father, at St Margaret's church in London on April 7, 2017

In the photo (from left to right) Erin Doherty as the Royal Princess, Marion Bailey as Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother, Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margarita and Ben Daniels as Lord Snowdon

Serena, Countess of Snowdon, David Armstrong-Jones, Earl of Snowdon, Margarita Armstrong-Jones and Charles Armstrong-Jones, Viscount Linley attend Prince Harry's wedding with Mrs. Meghan Markle in St. George's Chapel, the Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018. in Windsor

HM The Queen and Her Royal Highness the Duke of Edinburgh joined Clarence House for family members on the occasion of a dinner organized by His Royal Highness the Prince of Wales and His Royal Highness the Duchess of Cornwall to commemorate the Wedding Anniversary of Diamond of the Queen and the Duke

Princess Margaret and Antony Armstrong-Jones attend the Royal Ballet at the MET around May 1974 in New York City

Princess Margaret and Lord Snowdon attend the Royal Charity Dance of the Invalid Child Aid Association at the London Hilton Hotel

He has always insisted that, although he is proud of his relationships, he does not allow the actual connection to affect his business affairs.

He and his artistic sister, Lady Sarah Chatto, have been close to the Queen and her royal cousins, even more since the death of her parents: Princess Margaret died in 2002.

Real cracks … Marriages that failed Princess Margarita and Antony Armstrong-Jones Married: May 6, 1960 Divorced: announced in May 1978, after the division confirmed in March 1976 Princess Anne and Mark Phillips Married: November 14, 1973 Divorced: April 23, 1992 Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson Married: July 23, 1986 Divorced: Completed May 30, 1996 Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer Married: July 29, 1981 Divorced: Completed August 28, 1996 Peter Phillips and Autumn Kelly Married: May 2008 Divorced: the couple remains married but separated in 2019

It is understood that David is abroad at this time. It has an apartment in Kensington.

On top of that, David and Serena use a cabin on the Gloucestershire estate of their friend Lord Bamford, the construction head of JCB. Serena's father's fortune of land properties, including major places in London, has been estimated at £ 250 million.

He is divorced from Serena's mother, Virginia Freeman-Jackson. Born in Ireland, Serena worked at Sotheby & # 39; s as an apprentice and then as a publicist for Giorgio Armani until two months before marrying Viscount Linley.

He later ran a store in Chelsea, Serena Linley Provence, which sold perfume, soap and perfume made from French lavender. It closed in 2014. David owns a house in Provence, southern France. It was there that topless photographs of the Duchess of Cambridge were taken while sunbathing during a vacation with Prince William. The couple took legal action after the images were published in the French magazine in 2012.

Last night, a spokesman for David and Serena said: & # 39; The Earl and Countess of Snowdon have agreed amicably that their marriage has come to an end and that they will divorce. They ask that the press respect their privacy and that of their family & # 39; & # 39 ;.

The news will be another bitter pill for His Majesty, as the royal family continues to suffer a tumultuous beginning of the year.

Serena, Countess of Snowdon and David, Earl of Snowdon, attend Day 1 of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 20, 2017 in Ascot

Princess Margaret and her son, Viscount Linley, as he was known for decades before the death of his father, after the wedding of Lady Elizabeth Anson at Westminster Abbey in 1972

David Armstrong-Jones and his wife Serena at the pre-wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in May 2018

Peter Phillips and his wife Autumn separated after 12 years of marriage, the couple announced just six days ago.

Peter, 42, and Autumn, 41, informed their families of their "friendly,quot; decision to divorce "last year,quot; after deciding that it was "the best course of action for their two children and their ongoing friendship,quot; .

It is believed that the couple, who has not been seen publicly together since September, has been separated for several months.

The statement, issued by a spokesman on behalf of the couple, revealed that the former couple will remain in Gloucestershire with their co-parents daughters Savannah, nine, and Isla, seven.

It is the last of a series of explosive developments within the Royal Family, following Prince Andrew's decision to renounce his duties in the midst of the Jeffrey Epstein scandal and the departure of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle last month.

The breakup of Autumn and Peter's marriage will be particularly painful for the 93-year-old Queen, who enjoys a close relationship with her grandson's wife. The monarch returned to London today after his winter vacation.

The statement issued by Gerard Franklin, his official spokesman, says: & # 39; After informing SM the Queen and the members of both families last year, Peter and Autumn agreed separately.

& # 39; They concluded that this was the best course of action for their two children and their continued friendship. The decision to divorce and share custody came after many months of discussions and, although sad, it is friendly.

& # 39; The couple's first priority will continue to be the continued well-being and education of their wonderful daughters Savannah and Island.

& # 39; Both families were naturally sad about the announcement, but they fully supported Peter and Autumn in the joint decision to be parents of their parents.

& # 39; Both Peter and Autumn have stayed in Gloucestershire to raise their two children where they have settled for several years.

"Peter and Autumn have asked for privacy and compassion for their children while the family continues to adapt to these changes."

David Armstrong-Jones, second Earl of Snowdon, on a reggae night with his wife Serena

In 1982, he founded his custom furniture manufacturing business, David Linley & Company, later known simply as Linley. The company also offers interior design and upholstery products.

He has provided yachts for Valentino and the Lebanese-Saudi socialite Mouna Ayoub and the company's client list also includes Sir Elton John and the designer Lady Weinberg. He has remained president for several financial bailouts of the company.

As for the properties, it has an apartment in Kensington and a holiday home in France.

He sold Les Jolies Eaux, the home of his mother, Princess Margarita, on the Caribbean island of Mustique, while still living, for £ 2.1 million in 2000 to a venture capitalist.

It was the only property she had and although the land was a wedding gift from her friend Lord Glenconner, she paid for the building herself.

Serena is the daughter of debutant Virginia Freeman-Jackson and the twelfth Earl of Harrington, Viscount Petersham, the London landowner who is reportedly worth up to £ 250 million.

Serena had her own shop in Knightsbridge called Serena Linley Provence from 2010 to 2014.

David and his wife Serena attend the funeral of the first Earl of Snowdon in the church of St. Martin Fitcham Norfolk

The controversy followed David's decision to auction his deceased mother's possessions to meet the "normal family requirements,quot; in 2007. He said the funds would go to the education of his children.

Born at Clarence House in 1961, the earl spent much of his early life at Buckingham Palace, where he was educated alongside his cousin, Prince Andrew.

David was in his teens when his parents ended their bitter separation in 1978, but his father remained close to royalty and even filmed the official portrait of the Queen's 80th birthday.

Unlike his cousin, David avoided a military career to make his way in furniture design, creating his own company, now known as Linley.

The Queen's nephew has written a series of books on furniture and interiors, and her pieces are stored at the luxury retailer Harrods with Elton John and Mick Jagger, who are said to be fans.

It is believed that he inherited much of the estimated fortune of his mother's 20 million pounds with his sister Sarah in 2002, but lives a decidedly ordinary life, going home by bicycle from work on his bicycle.

Describing his perfect Sunday in an interview with The Telegraph, he said: & # 39; We had a hot breakfast and then, if we are in Gloucestershire, we will climb to the back of an old Land Rover with the dogs and go for a walk. .

& # 39; Then we will roast a delicious piece of meat or cook a little. I am a very methodical cook, I am attracted to the logical side of my brain. Never wash afterwards: I do it as I go along.

While he does not have an official royal role, David stood guard in the lying state of the Queen Mother, his grandmother, and occasionally participates in events such as Trooping the Color and Christmas at Sandringham.

With his parents, Lord Snowdon and Princess Margarita, in 1964. Born in 1961, David spent much of his early life at Buckingham Palace, where he was educated alongside Prince Andrew.

He has been romantically linked to Susannah Constantine and Nicola Fornby in the past, but in 1993 David married Serena Stanhope, daughter of the landowner Count Harrington and a distant cousin of Princess Diana, at St Margaret's church in Westminster.

The new Viscount was praised for her dress Bruce Robbins, known for her resemblance to the 1960 Norman Hartnell wedding dress of Princess Margarita.

Serena, who now holds the title of Countess of Snowden, opened her own fragrance shop, Serena Linley Provence, which sold soaps and candles from the French region, but closed in 2014.

It is believed that the family divides their time between an apartment in Chelsea in London, a "small,quot; cottage in Gloucestershire and the Chateau d & # 39; Autet in Provence.

Many happy vacations have been spent at the Chateau, a 19th century French hunting lodge, which they bought in 1998, the same house where the Duchess of Cambridge was staying when they photographed her sunbathing topless.

