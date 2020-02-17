Princess Love casts a massive shadow on husband Ray J with this photo and is beaten by her: is the marriage over?

Apparently, Ray J will have to work overtime so that his wife, Princess Love Norwood, returns to his life.

The reality television star took social media on Valentine's Day and uploaded a sweet photo of her baby, Epik.

While the photo is innocent, Princess Love used the legend to throw Ray J under the bus.

The mother of two children wrote: “I asked God to send me a man who will always love me. so he gave me a son. "

A critic criticized Princess Love saying: “Sister, he is your SON, not your HUSBAND. Besides, only GOD never disappoints us. Children also surprise you when they grow up and live their own lives. Let's raise mentally. "

One defender wrote: "She didn't say she asked for a husband, right?" Who said anything about a husband? Lawd, all of you will arrive. Relax and relax! He will always love his mommy no matter how old he is … a prince and a princess as handsome as you. ♥ ️😊 "

Another follower revealed: “You all have too much time and nonsense in that country. Calm TF and get a life. Let your children do what you have described. His will not do as a man desires in his heart.

This Instagram installer said: "Wait, what I said the same when I had my son means that love is unconditional, without questions or questions. How was it misunderstood? 🤷🏾‍♀️ you know the saying #mommasboy that the shit is real I hope you understand that it doesn't come for you 🤗 The love of a son is sincere and unconditional. I also have a husband who loves me. It's not the same kind of love. Let those who hate hate. 🖕🏾 "

Another woman said this: "She said that a man, not a husband and a son / daughter becomes a man, so it made sense … and as you mention God, you never get disappointed it sounds like you in the word, so that you should know that whenever you think you think your own life is branching out and living !! 🙄 "

This sixth commentator shared: “I read your appointment, and I COMPLETELY understand it, and some people are too quick to read and NOT understand! Geesh … Lil man looks so happy. Blessings for you and your family. 😘💞 "

Some wonder if Ray J really wants to save his marriage.



