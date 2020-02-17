Preview of the live match – A Madrid vs Liverpool 02.28.2020

Team news, statistics and predictions while Liverpool travels to Atlético de Madrid in the last 16 of the Champions League.

Team news

Striker Diego Costa has delivered Atletico Madrid a timely boost before his first leg of the Champions League round of 16 against Liverpool on Tuesday. Costa trained with his teammates on Monday and could show up after recovering from back surgery in November.

Álvaro Morata and José Giménez returned to the team during a 2-2 draw with Valencia on Friday, with the striker playing for the last 25 minutes. The Giménez defender was an unused substitute.

Image:

Diego Costa could appear for Atlético, but Kieran Trippier will be set aside



However, summer signing Joao Felix and former Tottenham defender Kieran Trippier will be lost to Atlético.

Liverpool He has an almost completely fit team to choose from, with Xherdan Shaqiri as the only senior player to be lost along with Nathaniel Clyne, absent in the long term.

The signing of January Takumi Minamino has been named on the travel team along with the young goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher.

Opta statistics

















2:57



FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Liverpool's victory against Norwich in the Premier League



The confrontation between Atlético Madrid and Liverpool in Europe is perfectly balanced with one win each and two draws (4 goals each). However, Atlético eliminated Liverpool in their only tie, it was in the semifinals of the 2009/10 Europa League, a tournament that won Atlético, beating Fulham 2-1 in the final.

The only previous meetings of the Champions League of Atlético Madrid and Liverpool came in the 2008/09 group stage: both games finished 1-1.

Liverpool did not win in their last five away games against the Spanish opposition in Europe, losing four (D1). His last victory goes back to the knockout stages of the Champions League in 2008/09, against Real Madrid in Santiago Bernabeu (1-0).

Liverpool have always progressed against the Spanish opposition in a two-legged Champions League draw (3/3): 2-2 in away goals v Barcelona (round of 16 of 2006/07), 5-0 in the added v Real Madrid (2008/09 round of 16), 4-3 v Barcelona (semifinals 2018/19).

Liverpool's only previous competitive match in the Wanda Metropolitano was last season's Champions League final against Tottenham: Jürgen Klopp's men won 2-0.

Since 2013/14, Atlético de Madrid has reached the Champions League qualifying stages six times in seven seasons; they had qualified for stages k / or only twice previously (from 1992/93 to 2012/13).

Liverpool has never won three consecutive games outside the Champions League, having defeated Genk and FC Red Bull Salzburg in MD3 and MD6 respectively; They did it for the last time in the European Cup in September 1984 with manager Joe Fagan (five in a row).

Atlético de Madrid has never lost at home with Diego Simeone in the knockout stages of the Champions League (W8 D4). In those 12 games, they have only conceded two goals.

The prediction of Charlie Nicholas

Image:

Xherdan Shaqiri continues to be sidelined for Liverpool



This is a broken tie. You could see over the weekend that the efficient Liverpool was there again. They were very elegant sometimes, and other times they achieved balance and worked just where they could take the sting out of the game. They weren't so clinical, but they just wanted to do the job.

I find it difficult to choose the player of the year this season. My first advice was Sadio Mane. You could see the momentum that gave them off the bench on Saturday, and no other player on their side could have scored that. His movement and agility allowed him to do that. Others would have been more attentive to what was happening outside the ball. Do all players have to be from Liverpool? I have mentioned others, but it is the greatness of where they are.

Atlético de Madrid is not close to the team it was. Although Diego Simeone is still in charge, the goal, commitment and quality have gone down. They have lost people like Diego Godin and the authority that brought the team. They have the same aggression, but they are fighting in La Liga. Honestly, the two giants Barcelona and Real Madrid have been average, which says it all. Atlético has drawn 10 out of 24 games, which is simply not good enough. Diego Costa has dried up in front of the goal, while Álvaro Morata has cooled once more.

This is the game where Simeone will roll up the sleeves and warn his players of the reputation; The reputation of delivering to the future Premier League champions, but this is an awkward draw for Liverpool. Atlético's personality is uncomfortable, but I'm going to Liverpool to get a draw. It will be brutal, but it will be a great result for Liverpool returning to Anfield.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 0-0 (15/2 with Sky Bet)

Super 6: Liverpool to make more memories?

Liverpool won the Champions League last year in the Wanda Metropolitano, and 32 percent of Super 6 players support Jurgen Klopp's side to prevail once again, predicting a 2-1 victory to lead Anfield. With £ 250k at stake, who will you side with? Play for free.