Premier League successes and failures: Liverpool passes another test and is Arsenal again at its best? The | Soccer news

The games that will win Liverpool's title

FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Liverpool's victory against Norwich

Liverpool was not at its best against Norwich. In the first half, they were mistaking their times, particularly with long balls, and they could not fool a well-perforated Norwich defense, which seemed to have someone there to clear on each lap.

The second half was better, but they were still pushed by a team 58 points behind them in the Premier League table, although that was more for Norwich's credit than Liverpool's weakness. Undoubtedly, it took a high quality moment for his player of the season, Sadio Mane, to shoot Liverpool for a 17th straight victory and make sure his unbeaten streak remains intact.

Liverpool also has to thank its goalkeeper, with Alisson keeping his tenth clean sheet of the season, the most in the Premier League so far. A strong hand prevented Teemu Pukki from scoring on an empty net and Alisson also showed excellent concentration to pick up a strong shot from Norwich striker when he had been a spectator in the second half. The Brazilian also stood on the nearby post when Alex Tettey hit an intentional cross on the pole.

In general, this is the kind of games that give you titles: the cold, windy and wet nights of February in Norfolk when you face a battle team that causes you problems, but you find the solutions. It is one step closer to the Premier League title, passed another great test and Liverpool continues to get the products with only five wins to reach glory.

Charlotte Marsh

Arsenal back to its best moment?

FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Arsenal's victory against Newcastle

What a difference 45 minutes make. In the first half against Newcastle, Arsenal's performance was plagued with mistakes, it looked laborious and possibly was lucky to enter the break in terms of level.

But Mikel Arteta must have a cracker of a part-time speech in his locker when Arsenal was launched. They put four goals beyond their visitors, the most they scored against any opponent in the Premier League since the 5-1 victory over Bournemouth in February 2019, and won their first game in 2020, stopping a four-draw streak consecutive in the league.

He also reminded us that the Arsenal team is full of talent. Mesut Ozil scored his first goal since April and pulled the attack threads in the second half, while Alexandre Lacazette scored for the first time in more than two months and there were wonderful scenes during his celebration while his teammates clung to him. if they had just won the FA Cup. They were ecstatic that he had finally found the net.

We now know that Arsenal can produce that kind of performance and perhaps the weather in Dubai during the winter holidays has done wonders for the Arteta team. The next step will be to produce the same thing consistently and against better teams.

Charlotte Marsh

Harry Kane, do you remember him?

FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Tottenham's victory against Aston Villa

One of the great successes that José Mourinho has achieved in recent months is that the question of how much Tottenham Harry Harry is missing has been rarely mentioned. Kane is not expected to return to training until April after surgery on a broken hamstring, but the Spurs are more than facing in the attack areas with Mourinho's tactic of playing against four fast-minded players who cause problems. to the opposition.

Heung-Min Son delights in his role with Mourinho while continuing to play at a level that should make him the most underrated player in the Premier League.

The South Korean striker has now scored in the last five Spurs games in all competitions and has taken a step forward in the absence of Kane. He also became the first Asian player in the history of the Premier League to reach 50 goals in the competition, 51 in total after his winning orthodontics.

Lewis Jones

Individual errors that cost Villa

Aston Villa was seconds away from taking a point of his game with Tottenham

Bjorn Engels had a busy afternoon at Villa Park. The Belgian defender was making his first start in the Premier League since December due to the absence of Tyrone Mings due to illness, but Dean Smith's team continues to unravel for his defense.

Engels was the man directly involved in the second goal of Tottenham, since it was he who knocked down Steven Bergwijn within the area, but the 25-year-old atoned for that foul by reaching Villa's level in the second half. It seemed that the hosts had done enough to secure a point, but it was Engels' mistake that allowed Heung-Min Son to win a dramatic winner at the time of detention.

The village chief, Dean Smith, said after the defeat: "Bjorn scored a good header, but unfortunately he makes a big mistake just in death. He tried to knock him down instead of putting him back on the head of his central half. It happens throughout the pitch so there is no guilt spread. "

Villa has made nine mistakes that led to goals in the Premier League so far this season, more than any other team, while they have only kept four clean sheets, the least amount in the division.

Jack Grealish was once again full of inventions, creating five or more chances in a game for the fourth time this season, while Pepe Reina made seven saves, but Villa will need to create a much more solid defensive base to have any chance of survival.

Ben Grounds

Can Newcastle recover again?

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce was disappointed in the form of the four goals they conceded in the 4-0 loss to Arsenal.

It was a strange day for Newcastle in the Emirates. They were possibly the best team in the first half with Allan Saint-Maximin as the driving force behind each attack in impressive performance overall.

But there were some unusual defensive mistakes of the Magpies that finally decided the game, with manager Steve Bruce saying Sky sports: "The disappointing thing is the form of the goals we gave. It was not like us, they were too easy, and for an hour, we have been where we have been throughout the season."

"We did not start the second half as we should have done, and we have become careless, giving away terrible goals, which we have not been. We have to take it on the chin and move on."

It is Newcastle's second biggest losing margin in the Premier League this season, following a 5-0 loss to Leicester in September. But not all are Newcastle pessimistic fans, the next game after the Fox defeat was a 1-0 victory against Manchester United and five of the next six games this time are against teams in the bottom half of the table.

As Bruce said, it is time for Newcastle to advance and demonstrate that they can recover from this defeat.

Charlotte Marsh

Norwich gave a good account of themselves against Liverpool on Saturday night

Norwich can keep his head up

Seeing Norwich against Liverpool, it's hard to believe they are the lowest side of the Premier League. They follow seven safety points with 12 games to play, but they pushed Liverpool, which is now 58 points above them on the table, to the end.

We go from front to back, starting with the defense. Norwich seemed to have a body on the road at every step, placing block after block, interception after interception and taking advantage of Liverpool's frustration. Grant Hanley, in particular, should be praised for his efforts and put in the best performance of the captain: he led the way with five interceptions and two blocks.

In the future, it was a counterattack against a dominant Liverpool in possession and they certainly had their chances. Alisson made a vital save to prevent Teemu Pukki from scoring in an open net and the forward, in addition to Todd Cantwell and Alex Tettey, also approached.

Ultimately, it took a magical 78-minute moment of Sadio Mane to take down Norwich's defenses, but for a long time the Canary Islands seemed to be the second side of the season to stop Liverpool and claim another big scalp after his victory. against Manchester City early in the season.

Reflecting on performance, former Norwich defender Russell Martin said Sky sports: "To do that at the bottom of the league and play as they do, believe the opportunities they have and bring a team like Liverpool, I think they can take a lot of confidence and credit in the future."

"They will have to take that and do it against the teams that surround them because their season will not be decided in the games against Liverpool. If they take that in the games against the teams around them, then there is still a possibility."

Charlotte Marsh

Home comforts? It is not for Hasenhuttl

FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Burnley's victory against Southampton

Burnley's performance at St Mary's Saturday means Southampton still has the worst home record in the Premier League this season, with only 11 points from its 13 games at St Mary's.

After leaving the relegation zone towards the middle of the table, Southampton has returned to his old ways and has now lost three of his last four Premier League games. A key problem remains for Ralph Hasenhuttl: his football style of back pressure only generates positive points and performances when his team does not have the task of dominating possession in a match. When an opposition team feels deep and invites pressure, Southampton lacks imagination.

In their last 19 home games where they have enjoyed 41 percent or more of possession, Southampton has won only once. That includes failures to win against Huddersfield and Cardiff relegated last season and out of shape West Ham, Bournemouth and Crystal Palace this season.

Just to improve their counterattack nature argument, in their last 13 home games where they have had less than 41 percent of the ball, they have won seven games, including two wins over Tottenham. It is yin and yang. Hasenhuttl needs to find a solution.

Lewis Jones