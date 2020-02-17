Premier League darts: good week, bad week | Darts news

Premier League coverage continues on Thursday, February 20 in Cardiff at 7pm at Sky Sports Action and Sky Sports Main Event





Rob Cross rejuvenated saw Nathan Aspinall in Nottingham on Thursday

%MINIFYHTML12f3563b92944d37474bf99ad72f3d7d11% %MINIFYHTML12f3563b92944d37474bf99ad72f3d7d12%

As a new week dawns, we reflect on the winners and losers of the Premier League and Pro Tour action in recent days.

Who shot …

Fallon Sherrock

We can only start in one place.

After her historic feats in the Ally Pally, the 25-year-old superstar showed that her career in the World Championship was no accident while looking at her home on the Premier League stage.

He faced Glen Durrant face to face and forced the three-time BDO world champion to deepen to rescue a draw from a dangerous position.

Perhaps the most impressive aspect of Sherrock's performance was the way she lived up to the circumstances. She loves the big stage.

"It seems to thrive on the big occasion, on the big stage. Not many people can do that," Wayne Mardle said Thursday.

It seems we haven't seen the end of Fallon Sherrock on the Premier League stage.

2:11 Wayne Mardle and Laura Turner were impressed with the appearance of Fallon Sherrock in the Premier League after drawing 6-6 with Glen Durrant in Nottingham Wayne Mardle and Laura Turner were impressed with the appearance of Fallon Sherrock in the Premier League after drawing 6-6 with Glen Durrant in Nottingham

Rob cross

The former world champion seems to have found his mojo. He looks healthier, having lost almost three stones and this has been reflected in his game.

"I feel absolutely incredible," he said after his victory over Nathan Aspinall on Thursday. "I had done things wrong for the past two years. I ate what I wanted. I did what I wanted."

"I need to start taking care of myself.

"I want the best of this game, what I can get. To be honest, the way I was doing things last year or the previous year, was I doing the right thing for me? No."

He is undefeated in the first two games and will seek to kick in the coming weeks. We all know what the Voltage is capable of, and the former electrician is starting to find his spark.

1:43 Rob Cross says he now feels "amazing,quot; after admitting he did something wrong with his diet in the past two years. Rob Cross says he now feels "amazing,quot; after admitting he did something wrong with his diet in the past two years.

The dart show podcast Download and subscribe to catch up with The Darts Show podcast every fifteen days

Premier League competition

The sport's elite is strongly grouped at this time. Just look at the Premier League table to see how close it is.

After two rounds of games, only Michael van Gerwen has a 100 percent record, while Daryl Gurney is the only player who has yet to win a point.

In fact, three of Thursday's five games were tied, while a quarter went straight to the wire when Cross beat Aspinall 7-5.

This week's stop at Cardiff presents new challenges, with MVG seeking to continue its winning start against the Asp in form.

Meanwhile, the holders of the two biggest prizes of the sport face each other, as current world champion Peter Wright faces Matchplay winner Rob Cross.

The results are harder to predict than ever.

Night three, February 20: Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff Peter Wright vs Rob cross Jonny Clayton vs Michael Smith Michael van Gerwen vs Nathan Aspinall Daryl Gurney vs Gerwyn Price Glen Durrant vs Gary Anderson

Premier League darts live Live

Work to do …

Daryl Gurney

& # 39; Super Chin & # 39; He was included in this column seven days ago, and in the meantime he endured a week to forget.

The positive will be that he managed to avoid a laundering at the hands of Michael van Gerwen in Nottingham.

However, he did not threaten the world's number one, nor did he apply any pressure. The two-time main winner will know that an average of three darts of 93.92 will not reduce it at the top level, and the score of 7-1 reflected the unilateral nature of the contest.

In Wigan over the weekend, he lost two decisive stages in successive first-round losses to Gavin Carlin and John Michael.

He will expect to collect his first points from the Premier League campaign when he faces Gerwyn Price in Cardiff on Thursday.

Gurney was impressed by the Green Machine

Nathan Aspinall

Given the heights reached by the 28-year-old last week, it was always going to be difficult to keep up. Seven days ago, we detailed his remarkable victory in the Players Championship and his victory in the Premier League.

The last days have not been so successful. The Asp suffered a 7-5 loss to Cross in Nottingham, and although he won four Wigan victories over the weekend, he was not in the mix for silverware as he fell in the third round against Joe Murnan and Danny Noppert on Saturday. and sunday respectively.

These are the standards that have been set, and will seek to recover when faced with MVG in Cardiff on Thursday.

Aspinall will seek to respond to Thursday's defeat

Duzza is finishing

Widely acclaimed as one of the most deadly dart benders, Glen Durrant had a day off in Nottingham. Under intense pressure with the majority of the crowd encouraging him to lose, the 49-year-old struggled to remain composed for much of the competition.

The Duzza, which generally did not flinch, clearly felt the heat and registered an unusually low 26.09 percent in payment attempts.

This opened the door for Sherrock, and she took full advantage.

Clinical finishing has been a staple of Durrant's success since his change to the PDC, and he will seek to address those deficiencies this week.

2:43 Durrant admitted that it was the hardest dart game he ever played. Durrant admitted that it was the hardest dart game he ever played.

View daily Darts news at skysports.com/darts, our mobile app and our Twitter account @skysportsdarts.

Premier League coverage continues on Thursday, February 20 in Cardiff at 7pm on Main event of Sky Sports Action and Sky Sports with Jonny & # 39; The Ferret & # 39; Clayton vs. Michael Smith. Don't forget, coverage continues every Thursday until the Play-Offs in London on May 21.