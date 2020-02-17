Pothole repair details on I-25 before the Stadium Series game at Falcon Stadium released by CDOT

<pre><pre>Pothole repair details on I-25 before the Stadium Series game at Falcon Stadium released by CDOT

Two days after the emergency pothole repairs on I-25 southbound contributed to the stalemate that prevented numerous Avalanche fans from arriving at Saturday's Series Stadium hockey game at Falcon Stadium in a timely manner, CDOT launched a detailed chronology of the events.

Below is the full statement and schedule published by CDOT on Monday afternoon:

About work

Anticipating high traffic volumes on I-25 between Denver and Colorado Springs due to the NHL Stadium Series game, I-25 South Gap teams did not plan to close the lanes on Saturday, February 15.

Around noon on Saturday, February 15, several potholes opened along I-25 southbound. These potholes were large enough to cause a safety problem and had to be repaired immediately. Delaying pothole emergency operations could have caused a collapse within the I-25 Gap project. Severe shocks within the project have the potential to cause long complete closures.

Schedule

12:22 p.m. – CDOT notifies the I-25 South Gap crews of several new potholes along I-25 southbound on MP 162 (one mile south of County Line Road). CDOT tells Kraemer that they should be repaired as soon as possible

12:32 p.m. – Kraemer repair teams begin to mobilize to gather materials and meet with traffic control teams at the preparation site in the rest area northbound.

12:32 p.m. – South Gap Courtesy Patrol arrives at the bump location to help

1:31 p.m. – Repair teams and traffic control teams leave the waiting area towards the location of the pothole.

