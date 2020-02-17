Pothole repair details on I-25 before the Stadium Series game at Falcon Stadium released by CDOT

Two days after the emergency pothole repairs on I-25 southbound contributed to the stalemate that prevented numerous Avalanche fans from arriving at Saturday's Series Stadium hockey game at Falcon Stadium in a timely manner, CDOT launched a detailed chronology of the events.

Below is the full statement and schedule published by CDOT on Monday afternoon:

About work

Anticipating high traffic volumes on I-25 between Denver and Colorado Springs due to the NHL Stadium Series game, I-25 South Gap teams did not plan to close the lanes on Saturday, February 15.

Around noon on Saturday, February 15, several potholes opened along I-25 southbound. These potholes were large enough to cause a safety problem and had to be repaired immediately. Delaying pothole emergency operations could have caused a collapse within the I-25 Gap project. Severe shocks within the project have the potential to cause long complete closures.

Schedule

12:22 p.m. – CDOT notifies the I-25 South Gap crews of several new potholes along I-25 southbound on MP 162 (one mile south of County Line Road). CDOT tells Kraemer that they should be repaired as soon as possible

12:32 p.m. – Kraemer repair teams begin to mobilize to gather materials and meet with traffic control teams at the preparation site in the rest area northbound.

12:32 p.m. – South Gap Courtesy Patrol arrives at the bump location to help

1:31 p.m. – Repair teams and traffic control teams leave the waiting area towards the location of the pothole.

1:50 p.m. – The South Gap communications team sends text alerts to more than 3,000 subscribers about pothole work

The text says: GAP SUR: day and night lane closures NB and SB I-25 for potholes emergency work. Facade construction Rds. Stay on I-25. Cotrip.org for travel times.

1:54 p.m. – The South Gap communications team calls the Denver and Colorado Springs media about pothole work and the need for fans to leave early and wait for delays

2 p.m. – The South Gap communications team posts on the South Gap Facebook page about pothole emergency repairs:

TRAFFIC UPDATE: day and night mobile lane closures, both directions of I-25 between Monument and Castle Rock for emergency pothole repair. Expect delays. An increase in traffic is expected due to the Colorado Avalanche game at Falcon Stadium in Colorado Springs. Keep in mind that there are works on the front roads, so stay on I-25. Use cotrip.org to get updated travel information.

2 p.m. – The repair team arrives at the location of the pothole and begins road repairs.

2:43 p.m. – Pothole repairs are complete, and the repair team and traffic control equipment depart south on I-25. Teams affected traffic during the day for less than an hour

8:30 pm. at 5 am. – Night teams work on SB I-25. There were no NB lane closures on Saturday and Sunday night. NO bumpy operations were carried out on the northbound lanes on Saturday night, February 15.

Key facts

There were potholes in both directions. The worst of them were heading south, so the teams focused only on them. When the original message was released, there was a possibility that teams could make emergency repairs in both directions and the goal was to prepare people for that. NO bumpy operations were carried out on the northbound lanes on Saturday night, February 15.

There was no construction planned for Saturday, February 15. The only closures that took place were single-lane mobile closures due to potholes.

The southernmost point of Project I-25 South Gap is point 160 of the mile. The entrance to the Air Force Academy is located on North Academy Blvd. (mile 150 point) exit. Once motorists leave I-25, they are no longer in the state highway system.

At 11:00 am. On Saturday, February 15, there was an accident involving five vehicles, near the north end of the project. The accident delays were separated from the bumpy emergency operations. The accident caused a temporary closure of I-25 and West Frontage Road, for firefighters to respond.

It is not possible to divert traffic from the south to I-25 northbound. There is no connecting pavement, so it could never be an option.

Event organizers that may affect trips on the state highway system may be required to apply for a permit for special events through the Colorado State Patrol

The Colorado Department of Transportation does not use taxpayer funds to provide traffic control for sporting events or concerts.

Drained snow and freezing and thawing are increasing potholes and it is a common problem at this time of year.

Mobile bumpy operations close a section of a quarter-mile lane of the highway. Repairs made in the closed section and once completed, the crews move to the next quarter-mile section.

What causes bumps in Colorado?

Potholes are caused by the expansion and contraction of groundwater beneath the pavement. When the water freezes, it fills more space under the pavement, which then expands, bends and cracks, weakening the road surface. When the ice melts, the pavement contracts, leaving holes or gaps beneath the surface. This continuous "freeze-thaw,quot; cycle weakens the pavement and allows it to continue cracking. As the weight of the vehicles passes over the weakened pavement, it breaks and creates a bump.