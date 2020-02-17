Porsha Williams dating Chrissy Teigen and John Legend at their home party

Porsha Williams Hangs Out With Chrissy Teigen And John Legend At Their House Party

Porsha Williams attended the party at the house of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend and made sure to share a photo on her social media account. Fans praise his look in the comments.

‘This house party was all love love @chrissyteigen ❣️ @ johnlegend is the best @hulu #LP & # 39; & # 39 ;, Porsha wrote in his post.

Someone said, "I want to know what Chrissy and you talked about because I'm curious," and another follower posted this: "Look, my sister Porsha is a queen without problems." I met John Legend and I didn't have to sacrifice his daughter 🥰 ’

One commenter had a crazy idea and wrote: "This is my request to put Chrissy somehow in #RHOA," while a fan said, "Why do they look alike? I guess that's what love does."

Someone else posted this: ch @chrissyteigen seems to be very funny. I need a friend like her, "and another fan said," You are so beautiful, blessings to you and your family. "

A fan brought Kenya Moore and wrote this: by @ porsha4real, you better not be pimping our little princess for the @johnlegend 😂😂 @thekenyamoore tickets.

Apart from this, Porsha is living her best life these days. He has also been announcing his line of leaves that fans love so much.

‘The leaves of @PamperedbyPorsha fly 🔥 fast thanks to all of you !! Thank you for the love 😘 ❗️ Look at these amazing colors amazing️ They are super soft, comfortable and affordable! And now we have FREE SHIPPING! "Make yours today before they run out!" He captioned a recent post.

Someone said: ‘I got mine a few weeks ago and will order more. They really are soft. I've had the best night of sleep I've ever had. "

Another follower posted this: ‘I just put on my burgundy sheet set and headed to the laundry room. I can't wait to go back and dive into those sheets, the new comforter and the soft and comfortable pillows. Thanks Porsh💯 ’

Previously, Porsha shared some photos of RHOA on her social media account, along with the ladies of RHOA.


