Police look for suspect in Koreatown accused of shooting LAPD during persecution – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A car theft suspect is fleeing in Koreatown after allegedly shooting officers during a chase. No officer was injured.

The incident began as a traffic stop on Highway 101.

The Los Angeles Police Department had closed a perimeter at the Westlake and Koreatown border while the search for the suspect continued Sunday night. A SWAT and K9 team were on the scene.

The suspect they are looking for was described as a man between 5 & # 39; 8 "and 5'10,quot; with a gray sweater and a blue Dodgers hat.

