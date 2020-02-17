Police: fatally stabbed man in West St. Paul; Suspect in custody – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Police say a man died of multiple stabs Monday morning early in West St. Paul. Another man was arrested at the scene in connection with the death.

The West St. Paul Police Department found the victim after responding to a riot in a house in the 1500 block of Christensen Avenue just before 4 a.m.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. His name has not yet been revealed.

The Minnesota Office of Criminal Apprehension is working with police officers from the West St. Paul Police Department to process the crime scene. Investigators do not believe there is any danger to the public at this time.

This is a developing story, check back with Up News Info for more information soon.