Police fatally shoot a man related to car thefts, stabbing

NEWBURY, Massachusetts (AP) – Police officers shot and killed a man related to car thefts in Massachusetts and New Hampshire, authorities said.

Massachusetts state police identified the man on Monday as Thomas Murray, 31, of Dracut, Massachusetts. He is also suspected of a car theft in Lowell, Massachusetts, and a subsequent car theft from a dealership in Nashua, New Hampshire, during which an employee was stabbed, the media reported.

Police in Lowell said a man, believed to be Murray, told a woman in a red Subaru to get out of the car, and snatched the victim's purse during a fight, before taking off in the car around 3 pm Sunday. Less than two hours later, police were notified that the car had been traced to Nashua, but the officers who responded could not find it.

About an hour later, police received news of a car theft at a BMW dealership in Nashua. Authorities said the car was stolen at knife point and that the description of the suspect coincided with the description of the Lowell car hijacker. Nashua police later found the stolen Subaru of Lowell at the dealership.

A Massachusetts state police officer found a BMW that matched the description of the robbery at a service station in the town of Byfield in Newbury, Massachusetts, around 7 p.m., state police said in a statement.

Responding officers got into the man's car and approached him, at which point a state police cruiser and a Newbury police cruiser rammed in, district attorney Jon Blodgett said. In response, the police shot him. It's unclear how many officers fired their weapons, Blodgett said.

Authorities helped and took the man to a hospital, where he later died. No officer was injured.

A knife was found in the BMW, Blodgett said. The Nashua dealership employee was released from the hospital with minor injuries, a spokeswoman for Blodgett's office, Carrie Kimball Monahan, told the media.

Monahan said the suspect could also be related to two vehicle thefts, in Boston and North Andover, on Saturday.