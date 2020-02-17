Police: 3 injured after persecution in Blaine ends in accident – Up News Info

Three people were injured after a police chase in Blaine on Monday morning.

According to the Blaine Police Department, officers responded around 5:30 a.m. to the Walmart store on Northeast Ulysess Street in a report of a suspicious man wandering the parking lot looking for vehicles.

Before arrival, the officers learned that the vehicle the suspect saw being driven was stolen.

According to the police department, the persecution began when officers tried to prevent the suspicious vehicle from leaving the scene. However, the suspect fled to Highway 65.

A Blaine officer ended the chase by carrying out a PIT maneuver. The vehicle rolled into the ditch.

Authorities say the three occupants were transported to local hospitals with minor injuries.

The incident is still under investigation. There is no additional information available at this moment.