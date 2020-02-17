Plymouth Rock painted with red spray, before the anniversary celebration

%MINIFYHTML52086d759c2a0c0ad6acf009d8e80c9211% %MINIFYHTML52086d759c2a0c0ad6acf009d8e80c9212%

PLYMOUTH, Massachusetts (AP) – The iconic Plymouth Rock and other sites were covered in red graffiti on Monday during a wave of vandalism discovered at the site marking the landing of pilgrims in Massachusetts 400 years ago.

The Plymouth authorities discovered vandalism early in the morning. The workers had removed the red spray paint, which included the letters MOF and numbers 508, from the rock before noon.

Authorities say no arrests have been made and that the site was open to tourists.

The rock has come to symbolize the place where William Bradford and the Mayflower pilgrims landed before founding the Plymouth colony in December 1620.

Police said the Vandals also pointed to a shell-shaped sign celebrating the next 400th anniversary of Mayflower's landing in 1620, the statue of the Pilgrim Virgin and the National Monument to the Ancestors.

It was not immediately clear if this graffiti incident had any connection to the anniversary celebration, but Plymouth Rock has been the site of political demonstrations before.

The North American Indians of New England have a solemn memory on every Thanksgiving since 1970 there to remember what the organizers describe as "the genocide of millions of native people, the theft of native lands and the relentless assault on the native culture ".