Pier 1 imports files for bankruptcy protection – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (AP / Up News Info SF) – Pier 1 Imports Inc., the provider of household items that once was fashionable, such as papasan chairs and pillows, went bankrupt on Monday after years of declining sales.

The Fort Worth, Texas-based company has been struggling with more competition from cheap online retailers like Wayfair and Amazon and discount stores like Home Goods. In a 2018 presentation to investors, the company acknowledged that buyers thought their merchandise was outdated and expensive. It was also charged for the high supply and supply chain costs.

Pier 1 said he will look for a sale, with a deadline of March 23 to submit offers. A hearing is scheduled for Tuesday at the US Bankruptcy Court. UU. For the Eastern District of Virginia.

Meanwhile, Pier 1 said the lenders have committed approximately $ 256 million in debtor financing in possession so that they can continue their operations during the Chapter 11 proceedings.

"Today’s actions are intended to give Pier 1 additional time and financial flexibility, as we now work to unlock additional value for our shareholders through the sale of the company," said the president and chief financial officer of Pier 1, Robert Riesbeck, in a statement. Riesbeck, an executive with previous corporate changes, joined Pier 1 last summer.

Ted Gavin, an expert in retail bankruptcy and managing partner of the consulting firm Gavin / Solmonese, said he hasn't bought at Pier 1 in more than a decade.

“People have been talking about Pier 1 going bankrupt for some years. They have closed stores, they have struggled to find a stable customer base, they have struggled with falling sales, "Gavin said.

Pier 1 was founded in 1962 in California, where he became famous selling incense, chairs and love beads. The company moved to Texas in 1966 and was made public in 1970.

But in recent years, he struggled to attract customers to his often crowded and crowded stores. The company has been trying to rationalize its merchandise, improve online sales and attract younger customers, but it was an uphill climb. On Monday, Pier 1 was selling a velvet armchair with tufts at a retail price of $ 399 on its website. Target was offering a similar one for $ 214.

In its most recent fiscal year, which ended in February 2019, Pier 1 reported sales of $ 1.55 billion. That decreased by 18% since 2015. Pier 1 sales fell 13% to $ 358 million in its last quarter, which ended on November 30.

Last month, Pier 1 announced that it would close 450 stores, including all its stores in Canada. The company is also closing two distribution centers. Pier 1 did not say how many jobs will be affected.

Eight Bay Area stores are among those that will close, including San Francisco, Walnut Creek and Fremont.

Pier 1 shares have fallen 45% since the beginning of the year. They closed at $ 3.58 per share on Friday.

