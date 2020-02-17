Photos: Vicky Kaushal visits a haunted place in Delhi for the promotions of his film

Vicky Kaushal is preparing for the release of his movie Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. Directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh, the film is a story of an abandoned ship, which is haunted. The creators of the movie have started a campaign called Bhoot In My City for movie promotions. They are inviting fan suggestions about haunted places to visit in their cities. Vicky along with the director of his film visited & # 39; Bhuli Bhatiyari Ka Mahal & # 39; in Delhi today.



Vicky looks elegant in a black jacket with a pair of yellow-colored sunglasses while posing in front of the haunted mahal. Check out the photos of the actor here …

