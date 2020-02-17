Photos reveal the interior of Caroline Flack's apartment in London

This is the interior of the apartment of the Love Island presenter, Caroline Flack, for £ 3,000 a month, where she spent her last days.

The troubled television star was found dead on Saturday in the two-bedroom house on the top floor of Stoke Newington, East London, which she had been renting in recent weeks after trying to sell her old house in Islington.

He moved to the 1,400-square-foot apartment in an old Victorian school after putting his old property up for sale last September.

But Miss Flack, 40, withdrew the property of £ 1.1 million from Islington last month to rent it as a source of income.

It came after she lost her salary of £ 1.2 million as a hostess of Love Island after resigning after her arrest on suspicion of attacking her boyfriend Lewis Burton, 27,

Caroline Flack's friend, Lou Teasdale, posted a photo on Instagram on Sunday with Miss Flack on the floor (above), saying: & # 39; Here we are like five days really happy, lying down, telling us that we are really fit and fun … I love you & # 39;

A listing in London Lofts said the property has a & # 39; modern kitchen and access to a fantastic private rooftop terrace & # 39;

The partially furnished apartment was described by London Lofts real estate agents as "excellent security,quot;

Stoke Newington's house was available last November for £ 695 per week or £ 3,020 per calendar month, and was described by real estate agents as an "incredible loft on the top floor,quot; that offers "space to live with character in an excellent Location,quot;.

A listing in London Lofts says it is "dominated by a huge triple-height living room, with exposed bricks, parquet floors and huge period windows," and has a "modern kitchen and access to a fantastic private terrace in the rooftop,quot;.

Agents described that the partially furnished apartment, where Lou Teasdale, Miss Flack's friend, had stayed with her, came with "excellent security and an off-street parking space."

Miss Teasdale posted a photo on Instagram on Sunday with Miss Flack on the floor, saying: "Here we are like five days really happy, lying down, telling us that we are really fit and fun … I love you."

Miss Flack moved to Stoke Newington's apartment after a court told her she couldn't have any contact with her boyfriend.

Miss Flack was told in the Highbury Corner Magistrates Court in North London two months ago that she could not have any contact with Mr. Burton before her next trial for allegedly attacking him.

She told police she would kill herself after she allegedly assaulted her boyfriend in December. Miss Flack, who was described as "vulnerable,quot; by her administration, had denied attacking Burton in her former apartment in Islington.

The Highbury Corner Magistrates Court heard that, after the alleged incident, Miss Flack told the police "I did it,quot; and then warned that she would commit suicide. She was arrested and charged with assault for beatings.

Miss Flack stopped presenting the current Love Island winter series after the alleged assault. The ITV program was not aired Sunday night, but will work again tonight with a tribute to Flack.

Police cars parked near the apartment building in Stoke Newington yesterday where Miss Flack was found dead on Saturday

A floral tribute placed yesterday outside the building in Stoke Newington where Miss Flack lived and was found dead

Floral tributes placed outside the old house of Miss Flack in Islington, north London, which she put up for sale last year.

The shocking news provoked an avalanche of celebrity tributes. But it also brought doubts about the decision to persist in prosecuting Miss Flack for the alleged assault on her boyfriend.

Miss Flack's management company criticized the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) for moving forward with what she called her "trial trial,quot; even after her boyfriend said she did not support him.

She is the fourth person linked to the ITV2 dating program who committed suicide. Sophie Gradon, who was a contestant in 2016, was found dead in her home in 2018 at the age of 32.

Her boyfriend Aaron Armstrong, who had found her body, committed suicide three weeks later at age 25. Mike Thalassitis, who appeared in the 2017 series, was 26 years old when he was found dead in a park in March last year.

For confidential support call the Samaritans at 116123, visit a local branch or go to www.samaritans.org