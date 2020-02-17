Photos: Ayushmann Khurrana promotes Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan in Delhi

Ayushmann Khurrana is preparing for the release of his film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. Directed by Hitesh Kewalya, the film aims to normalize same-sex marriages in our society, of course, with a dose of laughter. The film stars Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao and Maanvi Gargoo in important roles as well. The creators of the film do not leave stone without moving in the promotion of the film.

The cast of the movie was seen promoting the movie today in the capital. Ayushmann was seen wearing a shirt with a slogan that said: Love Is Love. He arrived on horseback with a band and posed with his co-star in the movie Jitendra Kumar.



Check out the photos of the movie promotion here.