Peter chooses not to meet Victoria F.'s family for the date of his hometown

The episode sees Peter Weber visiting the home cities of the Top 4, Victoria Fuller, Madison Prewett, Hannah Ann Sluss and Kelsey Weier, to meet their families.

"The Bachelor"Season 24 returned on Monday, February 17 for the long-awaited dates of the hometown. The episode saw Peter Weber visiting the home cities of Top 4, Victoria Fuller, Madison Prewett, Hannah Ann Sluss and Kelsey Weier, to meet their families.

He started with Peter and Hannah Ann heading to Knoxville, Tennessee, to meet his family. At Hannah Ann's house, Peter met his mother and father, as well as his brothers. Peter sat down with his mother and told him that Hannah Ann told him she was starting to fall in love with him. The mother told Peter that she just wanted her daughter to be happy.

Later, it was time for Peter to talk to Hannah Ann's father and it wasn't easy. His father was extremely cautious. He asked Peter about his relationship with the other women and told his father that there was something real between him and Hannah Ann. He also revealed that he planned to tell her tonight that he was falling in love with her, since he didn't want Hannah Ann to doubt her feelings. However, his father told him not to tell him that unless he really meant it.

During his time alone, Peter told Hannah Ann that his father was a good man and that he respected him. Then he told her he was falling in love with her and they kissed.

The next date of the hometown was in Des Moines, Iowa, the hometown of Kelsey. That night, Peter met Kelsey's mother, Beth, stepfather Mike and sisters Kalason and Kayla. Beth told Peter that it must be difficult for Kelsey to talk about his father. He asked Peter not to break his daughter's heart. Kelsey's mother then added that she had all her support.

Later, Peter headed to Auburn, Alabama, for a date in his hometown with Madison. The couple went to the basketball stadium and shot with coach Bruce Pearl before meeting their family. During the meeting, they told Peter that they had a tradition of singing praise to whoever had the "special dish." Then they gave Maddie the plate and Peter shared that she inspired him every time they were together.

Madison's mother then asked him privately if she had brought the problem of intimacy with Peter because it made Madison feel uncomfortable. Meanwhile, Peter told Madison's father that he was willing to make an effort to be the man Madison deserves. His father wanted Peter to tell him that he believed Madison was for him and that he really couldn't do that.

The last visit to his hometown was in Virginia Beach, where Peter met Victoria's parents. However, before he started, the two accidentally met his ex-girlfriend Merissa Pence, who then warned him that Victoria was not good for him.

Later, Peter confronted Victoria about what Merissa told her before and that made Victoria defensive. He accused Peter of thinking that what Merissa claimed about her was more important than knowing her parents. That led Peter to have complicated feelings the next morning. Later, Peter told him that he could not make any decision at this time and left without knowing Victoria's family.

At the rose ceremony, unexpectedly, Peter handed the roses to Hannah Ann, Madison and Victoria. That meant Kelsey was sent home.