pest control: researchers develop an application for smartphones to fight crop pests – Latest news

Researchers have developed a new smartphone application to combat crop pests, an advance that can help farmers whose land is being decimated by the ongoing locust outbreak against which the United Nations (UN) has called for a "quick action,quot;. The application called MAESTRO, described in the journal Scientific Reports, can recognize lobsters and grasshopper pests through the smartphone's camera, and record your GPS location.

According to researchers, including those at Lincoln University in the United Kingdom, farmers can use the app to record the location and volume of lobsters and start selective pesticide delivery to prevent swarms from decimating crops on their way. .

They plan to develop a cloud server where application data can be loaded so that the location of the swarm can be identified in real time.

With such an installation, scientists hope to employ a specific approach to the precise use of pesticides, reducing the magnitude of locust swarms.

"Each year, approximately 18 million hectares of land are damaged by lobsters and grasshoppers, greatly impacting farmers and their productivity," said study co-author Bashir Al-Diri of Lincoln University.



The current lobster outbreak is the largest in 26 years in India, beginning late last year in Gujarat and Rajasthan, and also affecting Punjab recently.

"Monitoring techniques are currently based on field surveys conducted by people through the excavation of insect eggs, but this information only helps farmers make medium and long-term prognostic decisions and can delay effective management measures. "said Al-Diri.

The researchers gathered more than 3,500 images of lobsters to train the application, which can also recognize a variety of soil and plant growth, the study noted.

"Our goal is to help farmers identify and record the spread of lobsters on their land before they begin to develop airborne swarms. We hope this new application will eventually put more knowledge and more power in the hands of farmers." said Al-Diri. said.

"They can predict the population and the spread of insects, and act quickly and accurately to save their crops," he added.