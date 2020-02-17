People convinced Megan Thee that Stallion is lying about going to college because of this

%MINIFYHTMLb24970ad4b27c70088145dd9474c6a9f11% %MINIFYHTMLb24970ad4b27c70088145dd9474c6a9f12%

The success creator of & # 39; Hot Girl Summer & # 39; is accused of & # 39; capin & # 39; and pretend after publishing a photo of your INTRO in the Health Policy book, while claiming to be in your fourth year of college.

Megan Thee Stallion She has revealed that she is working to obtain a degree from the University of South Texas, but some people have accused her of lying about going to college. After months of conversations on the Internet without proof, social media users have now obtained "evidence" that possibly confirms speculation.

The 25-year-old rapper / singer recently posted a picture of her doing her homework on Instagram Stories. The photo showed his laptop and his book INTRO to Health Policy while he captioned it, "Before you appear."

Megan Thee Stallion posted a picture of her doing homework.

But people soon pointed out that Megan's photo did not seem to corroborate his claim about his university education. The INTRO to Health Policy book is primarily used for introductory level courses, not for fourth-year Health Administration careers in which you have said you are currently.

"LOL. For her, taking a picture of the university course page instead of a real homework page is capin and fake," commented one in her photo. Another criticized her: "Of course, Megan is probably lying about college. She knows how gullible people can be." Someone else commented: "Yes, I never thought it was still registered after it exploded. Come on, now."

But some others have come in defense of Megan, and one explains: "People don't realize that you can go to college online. That book can be a reference book of what you are doing now. I used to use many old books in college just to refresh my memory. She might need to pass a previous course to get her degree. You will be arriving. Happy Sunday Megan I love you boo. "

Another agreed and wrote: "Exactly. I always thought it was smarter to keep your books instead of selling them; you can review previous key concepts and use them as references in the research. I am not going to clown anyone because college is a luxury when it should be a right, so not everyone had the opportunity to experience this and learn it for themselves. " Someone else suggested that "I could resume a class that failed."

Megan already explained why she is still in school despite having had a successful career as a rap star. "My grandmother was a teacher, and I started when my mother was alive and I feel I could definitely see him," she said in an interview in 2019. "But it's for me, school and my music were, as I said, both my plan and. So that I have to carry it out. "