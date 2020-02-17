Paramedic dies drowned in contest to eat chocolate cake in Russia

A trained paramedic was drowned after forcing three Choco Feet in his mouth during a cake-eating contest in Russia.

Alexandra Yudina began to drown after emptying her plate in a Moscow bar in a race with two other contestants.

The 23-year-old girl gasped and collapsed on the floor with her mouth apparently still full of cake.

The bar staff and some of their friends with medical qualifications rushed to help her, but could not eliminate the blockage.

An ambulance team arrived at the Killfish bar but could not save the life of the 23-year-old.

Party goers shared images of the horrible incident at the Moscow site, while CCTV images were shown on Russian television.

After Alexandra walked away from the table where the contest was held, the images show a photographer taking his picture when he suddenly becomes unstable.

He seemed to be heading for the bathroom, but he collapsed on the floor despite a friend's attempts to catch her.

A Moscow newspaper said that Alexandra, known by her friends as Sasha, had been diagnosed with leukemia six months ago and had told her friends that she wanted to take every opportunity to have fun.

However, his grieving father Vasily Yudin, 57, has not confirmed his illness.

Reports say Sasha had not planned to participate in a food contest when she left Saturday night, but joined when it started.

Each competitor received three small cakes, which are believed to be Choco Pies with a marshmallow filling.

The images show Alexandra trying to put two of them in her mouth at the same time after eating the first one, which makes her drown.

Alexandra had been happily & # 39; drinking, dancing and joking & # 39; earlier in the night, his friends said.

The 23-year-old had graduated from a medical school with paramedic qualification.