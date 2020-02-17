Pakistan: Several killed in suicide attack in religious demonstration | News

%MINIFYHTMLd1a527380af3c55645428e1b3e5f188111% %MINIFYHTMLd1a527380af3c55645428e1b3e5f188112%

Islamabad, Pakistan – A suicide bomb attack near a religious demonstration in the Pakistani city of Quetta killed at least seven people and wounded several others, according to authorities.

Zia Langove, Interior Minister of the southwestern province of Balochistan, said Monday's explosion took place near the event organized by Ahle Sunnat Wal Jammat (ASWJ), a political party allegedly linked to a sectarian armed group.

"An attacker arrived on a motorcycle and the police stopped him (near the rally)," Langove told Al Jazeera. "Then, there was an explosion."

No group has claimed responsibility so far.

Quetta police chief Abdul Razzaq Cheema told reporters that the attack was treated as a suicide bombing.

"Instead of stopping, (the attacker) tried to keep moving forward," he said. "They fought with him, knocked him down and arrested him. When he fell, he was detonated, which killed two of our men, those who had stopped him … and (others)."

A man injured in the explosion is taken to the hospital in Quetta (Jamal Taraqai / EPA)

The victims were taken to the main hospital of the Quetta government, approximately one kilometer (0.6 miles) from the site of the attack.

"We have received seven bodies and 19 people have been injured," said Waseem Baig, a hospital spokesman. At least eight of the injured were in serious condition, he added.

Witnesses corroborated the police version of the events, saying that the explosion seemed to take place at a police barricade near the rally in downtown Quetta.

"I was close to the explosion. When the explosion happened, I ran this way and the debris hit me in the back," said a man who was injured in the attack and refused to be identified.

"I escaped from there and I don't know what happened after that. Sudden darkness came and I lost consciousness."

The ASWJ, a Sunni Muslim political party of the extreme right, has long called for Shiite Muslims, who represent approximately 20 percent of Pakistan's population, to be declared "non-Muslims,quot; under Pakistani law.

The party has long been associated with the armed group Lashkar-e-Jhangvi (LeJ) that attacks Shiite Muslims throughout Pakistan, and particularly in Quetta. ASWJ denies the alleged links with LeJ.

Asad Hashim is the digital correspondent of Al Jazeera in Pakistan. Tweet @AsadHashim. Additional report by Saadullah Akhtar in Quetta