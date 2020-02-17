Pakistan: Internet coalition asks Pakistan to revoke the new rules of social networks

The Asian Internet Coalition has urged the Pakistani government to revoke its recently approved social media rules, warning that such regulations to control cyberspace will make it extremely difficult for companies to operate and paralyze the country's economy. Pakistan's Tehreek-e-Insaaf government announced a new set of rules last week to regulate social media activity and has given all digital companies and social media platforms three months to adhere to the new rules.

Under the new rules, social media companies will be required to disclose any information or data to a designated research agency, when requested. Failure to comply with any of the provisions will result in a fine of up to Rs 500 million.

Asia Internet Coalition (AIC) is an industry association comprising leading Internet and technology companies, namely Facebook, Twitter, Google, Amazon, AirBnb, Apple, Booking.com, Expedia Group, Grab, LinkedIn, LINE, Rakuten and Yahoo.

AIC Managing Director Jeff Paine said the new government rules to regulate social media activity will make it "extremely difficult,quot; for digital companies to operate in Pakistan.

In a letter sent to the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, and other senior officials dealing with technology and digital / social networks, he said the new rules were against the basic right of expression and information.

Paine warned that while members recognize Pakistan's strong potential for investment and business, the sudden announcement of these rules belies the claims of the Pakistani government that it is open to business and investment.

"In fact, the rules as they are currently written would make it extremely difficult for AIC members to make their services available to users and Pakistani companies," he said.

The letter also said that AIC was deeply concerned to see the Pakistani government launch a wide-ranging online set of rules without any consultation with stakeholders, including industry.

Although the government has insisted that the new rules have been created for the protection of citizens, rights groups, the media and opposition members in Parliament have expressed concern that they are destined to curb freedom of expression and information exchange.

"We urge the government of Pakistan to consider the possible consequences of the rules to avoid unexpected negative impacts on Pakistan's economy," the letter says.

He said that AIC members had been working in consultation with governments on this challenge for years, using computer tools and human reviewers to identify and stop a variety of online abuses.

The letter also noted that the rules were vague and arbitrary in nature, as a result of the absence of public consultation.



The lack of such discussion was problematic since the rules required that social media companies deviate from established human rights practices with respect to user privacy and freedom of expression.

The letter said that the way these rules were approved was causing international companies to reevaluate their vision of the regulatory environment in Pakistan and their willingness to work and invest in the country.

According to regulations that were approved by the Cabinet at the end of last month, but that were not made public immediately, social media companies will be required to help law enforcement agencies access data and remove online content that is consider illegal.

The new set of rules was approved at a cabinet meeting without being presented to Parliament for discussion.

AIC seeks to promote understanding of Internet policy problems in the Asia-Pacific region.