Ozzy Osbourne blames health treatments for canceling the 2020 North American tour

Just a few days before the release of his return album & # 39; Ordinary Man & # 39 ;, the rocker of & # 39; Crazy Train & # 39; He reasons he doesn't want to start a tour and then cancel the shows at the last minute.

Ozzy Osbourne He has ruled out his North American 2020 dates so he can focus on his health.

Instead, the rock legend will head to Europe to receive "additional treatments" while fighting several health problems, including a form of Parkinson's disease.

The news comes a few days before the release of his return album, "Ordinary Man".

"I am very grateful that everyone has been patient because I had a year ** t," said the "Crazy Train" singer, who canceled his "No More Tours 2" appointments in 2019 after a fall at his home. rods on the back, he says in a statement. "Unfortunately, I will not be able to arrive in Switzerland for treatment until April and the treatment takes six or eight weeks."

"I don't want to start a tour and then cancel shows at the last minute, since it's not fair for fans. I'd rather get a refund now and when I do the North American tour on the road, everyone who bought a ticket for these shows will be the first in line to buy tickets at that time. "