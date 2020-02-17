Olivia Newton-John changes her plan to never appear again at the charity concert of Fire Fight Australia

%MINIFYHTMLa46755c9a781b00be85bae94be0ce51411% %MINIFYHTMLa46755c9a781b00be85bae94be0ce51412%

Instagram

Participating in efforts to raise funds for forest fire relief across the country, the singer of & # 39; Xanadu & # 39; He joins the formation, which includes John Farnham and Brian May of Queen, at the ANZ Stadium in Sydney.

Up News Info –

Olivia Newton-John I didn't think he would sing in public before signing up for the Fire Fight Australia concert.

The singer of "Xanadu" took the stage at the ANZ stadium in Sydney on Sunday (February 16) at night to perform a duet with John farnham for the benefit, organized to raise funds for the relief of forest fires throughout the country.

%MINIFYHTMLa46755c9a781b00be85bae94be0ce51413% %MINIFYHTMLa46755c9a781b00be85bae94be0ce51414%

Speaking to Australia's The Daily Telegraph newspaper before taking the stage, the 71-year-old woman confessed that until the charity concert arrived, she did not plan to play live again.

%MINIFYHTMLa46755c9a781b00be85bae94be0ce51415% %MINIFYHTMLa46755c9a781b00be85bae94be0ce51416%

"I haven't done a show in two years and I wasn't planning on doing anything else, but for this event and singing with John, it will be a phenomenal day," he said.

"Music can elevate you, take you to a place of joy and the concert will show people in the regional places that we care about and are doing everything possible to raise funds for recovery."

<br />

Olivia and John also joined the stage for Queen star Brian May, while Farnham welcomed the star of "Australia has talent" Mitch Tambo on stage during his set for a performance of his great hit "You & # 39; re the Voice". Tambo sang the song in his indigenous language Gamilaraay.

<br />

Michael Buble Y 5 seconds of summer they were also part of the lineup for bush fire charity fundraising, along with Queen + Adam Lambert, Alice Cooper, Delta Goodrem, Guy Sebastian, FridgeY Tina Arena. The 10-hour charity event raised millions for relief efforts.

Recent forest fires have caused massive destruction, killing at least 27 people and millions of animals, and destroying more than 2,000 homes.