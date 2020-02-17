"Now we are refugees,quot;: a family in limbo amid the outbreak of coronavirus

These days, Chloe Chang, a Taiwanese woman stranded in the center of China's coronavirus outbreak, says she wakes up every half hour during the night. Sometimes she breaks into tears.
She and her family are effectively trapped in her grandmother's apartment building, where a man recently died from the virus. Workers in hazardous materials suits roam the surrounding streets, and the neighborhood has a strong police presence. There is a shortage of food and other essentials throughout Yichang, the city of Hubei Province of more than four million where they have been in limbo for weeks.
"No home can leave at this time," said Chang, a 26-year-old industrial artist. She said she feared that even a trip to buy food would increase her chances of getting the virus.
"My son has eaten nine simple noodle meals in the last three days," he said of his 2-year-old son.
Ms. Chang and her family thought they were about to escape from Yichang earlier this month, but the bus that took them to the airport turned around abruptly.
All you can do now is wait, and wait.
"The Taiwan government will surely come to rescue us," said her husband, Calvin Fan, who is from Beijing. But the chartered flight they have eagerly waited to evacuate has not yet materialized.
"Neither party loves us," Chang said. "We have given up. Now we are refugees."
Taiwan and China say the other is the reason why she and other citizens of Taiwan cannot leave Hubei, an enclosed province, where hundreds have died from the coronavirus and tens of thousands have been infected.
Ms. Chang and hundreds of other Taiwanese people in Hubei hoped to return home in a rented plane. But last month, after the first plane carrying the evacuees landed in Taiwan with an infected passenger on board, there was a violent reaction on the autonomous island, which China claims as part of its territory.
Some said that Taiwan could not handle an outbreak if more infected people arrived. Others said that Taiwan should not help evacuate Chinese spouses from Taiwan residents.
Decades of tensions between the two governments have reached a critical point with the outbreak, and people like Ms. Chang and her husband, who arrived in China last month to celebrate the Lunar New Year with the family, have become pawns in a complicated and dangerous game of political chess.
Ms. Chang said that Chinese officials told her that she could return to Taiwan on a second chartered flight, scheduled for February 5. That day, his family boarded a bus to the airport of Wuhan, the capital of the province, where the coronavirus is located. First arose.
But just when the bus was about to leave, he said, a Chinese official got on and announced that the flight would not take off, saying: "Taiwan will not let you return."
"I was really devastated," Chang said.
Taiwan had a different explanation. According to officials there, reports in Chinese state media that said a flight was scheduled to leave were not true: the two sides had never discussed it.
Both governments, and their representatives, have continued to point their finger while Chang and his countrymen languish in Hubei.
"The Taiwan authorities have repeatedly delayed the schedule," said Xinhua, China's state news agency, last week. "Let the compatriots of Taiwan return home as soon as possible, and stop inventing all kinds of excuses and reasons to prevent them from returning."
Chen Shih-Chung, Minister of Health and Welfare of Taiwan, said Friday that "China still uses all the excuses to delay the evacuation and rejects our plans and suggestions."
Fear of the virus, and perhaps anti-Chinese sentiment, have led Taiwan to intensify preventive measures in recent days.
On Wednesday, the Taiwan Central Epidemic Command Center announced that children who have continental citizenship but a Taiwanese father could not enter Taiwan at the moment if they arrived from mainland China, Hong Kong or Macao.
Confined to her grandmother's house for so long, Ms. Chang has turned to her art as a way out of impotence and resentment.
In a satirical cartoon he drew recently, he portrayed the administration of Tsai Ing-wen, president of Taiwan, as deliberately delaying the evacuation.
She represented the Taiwanese in Hubei as pawns.