"Now we are refugees,quot;: a family in limbo amid the outbreak of coronavirus

These days, Chloe Chang, a Taiwanese woman stranded in the center of China's coronavirus outbreak, says she wakes up every half hour during the night. Sometimes she breaks into tears.

She and her family are effectively trapped in her grandmother's apartment building, where a man recently died from the virus. Workers in hazardous materials suits roam the surrounding streets, and the neighborhood has a strong police presence. There is a shortage of food and other essentials throughout Yichang, the city of Hubei Province of more than four million where they have been in limbo for weeks.

"No home can leave at this time," said Chang, a 26-year-old industrial artist. She said she feared that even a trip to buy food would increase her chances of getting the virus.

"My son has eaten nine simple noodle meals in the last three days," he said of his 2-year-old son.