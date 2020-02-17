Nolan Arenado de Rockies emphasizes that he has faith in his teammates

%MINIFYHTML201e2f8f2b418ae928cc9a490ae5d14011% %MINIFYHTML201e2f8f2b418ae928cc9a490ae5d14012%

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Nolan Arenado returned to baseball on Monday, joining his Rockies teammates for their first full spring training workout.

But the third star base also took the time to emphasize once again that his discontent in the offseason with the Colorado headquarters should not be seen as a lack of faith in his teammates.

"I reiterated to my teammates that it's not where I come from, it's just wanting to win," Arenado said. "As a team, things happen, movements happen and it gives you some energy and it feels good when you win."

Arenado noted that in the 2018 postseason, when the Rockies beat the Cubs in the National League wild card game before being swept away by Milwaukee in the National League Division Series, "(were) some of the best moments of my life, and I want to experiment again and again, as some of these teams do. "

Bridich on deck. General manager Jeff Bridich, who has not yet publicly commented on the situation in Arenado, will have another opportunity to discuss the issue on Tuesday on the annual media day of the Cactus League. The GM and the managers of the 15 teams that do spring training in Arizona are scheduled to attend.

Bridich spoke with the Rocky Mountain media last week when pitchers and receivers reported to the camp, but refused to respond to Arenado's comment in which the third baseman said he felt "disrespected,quot; by Bridich.

"Nothing. There are no comments," said Bridich. "I haven't had any comments to this point, so we'll get past that. Next question."

Leading man. Early indications indicate that Charlie Blackmon will be the first hitter again this season, although coach Bud Black said the club will experience spring a bit.

In 2017, Blackmon won the National League batting title with an average of .331 and drove 103 runs from the top of the order, establishing a major league record for races driven from the starting position.

"That's why it's a good situation because Charlie had a monstrous year," Black said. "It's good to know at the end of the game when that extra turn comes at bat, he's getting it."

Blackmon likes to hit him at the beginning, but it also has value in the heart of the order. Last season, he hit .273 with four homers, nine RBIs and an OPS of 1,017 in 42 appearances on the cleaning plate.

"I identify more as a baseball player," Blackmon said. “I will adjust it and solve it wherever I hit in the order. I have the most experience in the initial role, so I feel comfortable there. I have said it before: it is more difficult for another person to make the transition to an initial function than for me to leave it. "