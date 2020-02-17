Nine homeless drug users were shot dead in the Afghan capital: Police | News

%MINIFYHTML09ecbff1cd225d6aa6d98a65fc1c203011% %MINIFYHTML09ecbff1cd225d6aa6d98a65fc1c203012%

Armed men shot dead nine homeless drug users in Kabul, officials said Sunday, shedding light on chronic drug abuse in Afghanistan, which is the world's largest producer of opium. But the incident is also a rare case of seemingly coordinated violence against addicts.

The reason for the attack on Saturday night by unidentified armed men in Kabul is unknown and police said they were investigating the incident. The men had been sleeping in an open area and a forensic examination had shown that they were drug users.

"The shooting took place next to Qargha Mountain," a Kabul police spokesman, Ferdaus Faramarz, told Reuters news agency.

It is estimated that there are 2.5 million drug users in Afghanistan, says the Ministry of Public Health, and they are believed to be addicted to heroin made from opium poppies grown in Afghanistan.

Some 20,000 drug users are homeless, with half of that amount in Kabul, which sometimes makes it difficult for residents of some communities.

"It is a social crisis," said Dr. Shokoor Haidari, deputy of the ministry's drug department.

The ministry can only treat 40,000 people a year, but many more seek help, Haidari said.

Lack of social services, unemployment and easy access to drugs have fueled drug abuse in Afghanistan, Haidari said.

The harsh winter weather killed at least 50 homeless drug users in the past two months, said the Ministry of Public Health.

Afghanistan has been the world's largest producer of opium for years despite some $ 8.9 billion spent since 2002 by the United States government to stop the production and trafficking of narcotics.

With compelling economic incentives and politically protected networks, from deeply rooted growers to producers and distributors, officials say there is little they can do to stop it.

The Interior Ministry announced this month the arrest of five senior police officers, including the head of the anti-narcotics force in Kabul, for alleged involvement in drug trafficking.