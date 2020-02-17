Nikki Bella shows the baby's bump during the full PDA excursion with fiance Artem Chigvintsev

Nikki Bella and her fiance Artem Chigvintsev were caught by the paparazzi in the chamber while they were away from home and the belly of the pregnant star of Total Bellas was also on display! While it is still relatively small, it was still shown very clearly through her white blouse.

Nikki and Artem looked happy and in love, as they also packed the PDA, shared a couple of kisses while they were at the Farmers Market, reviewing some of the stalls there.

%MINIFYHTMLe43b4070e66375141789db6c939e8fed11% %MINIFYHTMLe43b4070e66375141789db6c939e8fed12%

Sister Bella was casually dressed in a white tank top and black leggings.

She also had a white sweater around her waist, just in case she felt a little cold later.

As for the accessories, Nikki was wearing a Louis Vuitton shoulder bag and black sunglasses.

She and Artem looked at each other as they strolled, checking the cabins all the time crossing their arms, laughing and sharing kisses.

Last weekend, Nikki turned to social networks to update his followers on his pregnancy trip, as he just overcame the 15-week milestone.

‘On Thursday I turned 15 weeks. I must say that we feel that I leave Artem a lot out of this. We turned fifteen, look at that, my baby. It's always so hard to do this in a selfie video and I'm trying to take selfies in the mirror … it gets really hard. But I am very excited, "he wrote.

And that was not all! On Valentine's Day, he also paid tribute to his fiance and father of his unborn child.

Ad

He published several videos of his trip to Germany and in the caption, Nikki wrote sweetly: ‘Go back to when we close our hopes for the future in Germany. It has been a roller coaster, I know. Your patience, your love, support, faith and your strength have made me fall in love more with you every day. Our relationship is not perfect, nobody is, but it is ours, and I love it! I love making life with you, even if it gets difficult. Thanks for putting up hahaha. I know we are on the right path that God has planned for us. I love you mine! "



Post views:

0 0