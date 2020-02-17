Nightmare trip to the game Avs; The risk is not the same for dispatchers; Recognize the demands of the police; There is no place for discussion; Political prisoners in Iran (02/17/20) – Up News Info

Nightmare trip to the game Avs

On Saturday night, four of us, some of us ticket holders for the avalanche season since we came to Colorado, drove to attend the outdoor game against the Los Angeles Kings at the Air Force Academy. It took us more than two hours to travel approximately 9 miles, with no other option than to sit in a moving car, maybe one car length every 5 minutes.

We watched the planes fly and the fireworks while we sat and sat trying to get into the parking lots. No one helped any of us discover the parking system. We had paid $ 20 in advance for parking, but nobody asked to see a receipt. The staff could not handle the amount of cars.

When we arrived, the first period was over, the stalls had no beer, hot chocolate and coffee. The crowd of people in this old stadium meant you couldn't move to your seat. The employees laughed at how horrible everything was.

We saw the second period and stayed 8 minutes in the third, fearing another trip of more than two hours just to get to Interstate 25.

So, during driving hours and money for four good seats, we saw about 28 minutes of hockey. Whoever planned this should examine his head. It was a waste of time and money and we are all very disappointed. The outdoor game at Coors Field was amazing; This is a nightmare. We will never do this again.

Linda Sippel-Lemmer, Greenwood village

The risk is not the same for dispatchers

Re: "Dispatchers of 911 joining the ranks of the first responders,quot;, news of February 6

For my part, I have always valued and appreciated the work that dispatchers do. But as a professional firefighter for more than 30 years, I take this as a personal affront, and certainly somewhat socialist, when the municipalities begin to give parity at this level. So what's next, the snow plow operators that allow the first responders to arrive on the scene?

Dispatchers and their families can rest easy knowing they will return home safely after a shift in their roasted air-conditioned dispatch centers, firefighters and police, not so much.

Jim Lynch, dawn

Recognize the demands of the police.

Re: "Demand better from the police,quot;, letter from February 15 to the editor

Police forces must be subjected to very high standards. But imagine yourself as a police officer approaching a car at a routine traffic stop or at someone's front door in response to a call. Given the fact that almost anyone who breathes can own a gun and the amount of civilian shots on civilians, he will worry about his own life when a door is opened.

There may be some activation officers, but the vast majority are professionals who perform an essential public service. If they could focus only on law enforcement rather than their own life, these questionable shots would be much less likely to occur.

Fred Wedemeier, Lakewood

There is no place for discussions

The Delta CEO says it is up to the client to ask first before reclining his seat. Really? Instead of creating a big debate about whether to "recline or not to recline," what if we call greedy airlines to maximize profits by squeezing so many rows on planes that have made air travel extremely uncomfortable. Delta CEO, you should be ashamed of yourself! You are to blame for this problem. Now fix it!

Jane Crystal, Denver

Political prisoners in Iran

A Cambridge-educated academic, held in Iran since September 2018, has been "abandoned and forgotten," according to letters taken from Evin prison and revealed to The London Times. Dr. Kylie Moore-Gilbert, a professor at the University of Melbourne, is one of several foreigners detained as political prisoners in Iran. An British-Iranian woman, Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, is among them.

Iran's human rights abuses are nothing new. The British Foreign Ministry has spoken on behalf of Mrs. Moore-Gilbert, but that is not enough. The Trump administration has imposed severe economic sanctions on Iran, but Europeans have been reluctant to follow suit. Meanwhile, US and British citizens languish in Iranian prisons, abandoned and forgotten.

Brian Stuckey, Denver

