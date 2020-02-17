Nicola McLean says that Caroline Flack sent troubling messages to close friends the night before her death.

Caroline Flack spoke often about her struggles, both in interviews and on social networks.

%MINIFYHTMLd75b20d95c87995b8dc33a507873329411% %MINIFYHTMLd75b20d95c87995b8dc33a507873329412% Caroline said, after her success strictly: "Fame does not make you happy,quot;

STRICTLY CURSE?

The winner of Strictly Come Dancing 2014 has said she felt depressed after her victory on the BBC program.

After she won the series along with her professional partner Pasha Kovalev, she admitted that she felt that "she was bound by a thread that could break at any moment."

In a unearthed interview cited by the Daily Star after his death, Caroline said, "It all started the day after I won Strictly." I woke up and felt that someone had covered my body with transparent film. I could not get up and I could not get up all next year & # 39 ;.

She continued: & # 39; People see the celebrity lifestyle and assume that everything is perfect, but we are like everyone else. Everyone fights against something emotional behind closed doors: that's life.

Ignored? "When I really contacted someone, they told me I was running out," Caroline admitted in October 2019

Fame does not make you happy.

& # 39; BEING A LOAD IS MY GREATEST FEAR & # 39;

In an Instagram post that went up on October 14, 2019, to commemorate World Mental Health Day, Caroline captioned a photo of herself: "Some days it's hard to write your feelings that you're not in the right place."

"The last few weeks I've been in a really strange place … I find it hard to talk about that … I guess it's anxiety and pressure from life … and when I really contacted someone they told me I was draining

& # 39; I feel that this is the reason why some people keep their emotions to themselves. I certainly hate talking about my feelings. And being a burden is my biggest fear …

"I'm lucky to be able to get up when things feel bad. But what if someone can't. Be nice to people. You never know what's going on. Never. & # 39; [sic]

SOCIAL SILENCE

Signs of suicide? He liked tweets about calling The Samaritans at Christmas

Caroline was told to stay away from social media after her assault charge in December 2019.

However, she remarkably liked a series of tweets in the following days, before Christmas, encouraging those who feel alone during the holidays to seek help.

The tweets, published by people such as actress Sheridan Smith, journalist Stacey Dooley and comedian Luke Kempner, included the telephone number of The Samaritans suicide hotline.

He also posted on Instagram almost at the same time: & # 39; This kind of scrutiny and speculation is a lot for a person to do on their own … I am a human being at the end of the day and I am not going to be silenced when I a story to tell and a life to go on with …

"I am taking time to feel better and learn some lessons from situations I have gotten into. I have nothing but love to give and my best wishes to all.

PERSONAL EFFORT?

It was reported that Caroline had decided to write a book, during her recent free time.

"Caroline has found the process incredibly cathartic," one of her friends told the Mail. & # 39; She wants it to be more than a story about her. She wants to talk about the problems she has encountered and how she has overcome them.

& # 39; She hopes to be able to help others who may be going through similar difficulties. Self-help part, memory part is the style that Caroline is looking for.