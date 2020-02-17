Nicki Minaj responds to trolls who doubt that she really twerks on NSFW video

%MINIFYHTMLc419c8354ffa59e3c5c41d75699f872f11% %MINIFYHTMLc419c8354ffa59e3c5c41d75699f872f12%

The rapper of & # 39; Bang Bang & # 39; Share on Instagram a video of herself controlling each side of her buttocks while holding on all fours in what appears to be a hotel room.

Remember the time when Nicki Minaj Was he mocked for his twerking skills in the music video "Hot Girl Summer"? The rapper showed that the trolls were wrong with a video of her moving her booty without problems, but instead of receiving praise for her ability, many people doubt that it was she who made all the movements.

In the video posted on his Instagram account, Nicki was seen controlling each side of his buttocks while holding on all fours with the light turned off in the room. However, because his face was not showing in the clip, people began to doubt that the rapper "Bang Bang" was the one who twerked. "It's fun because we all know it's not Nicki," commented one below the post.

"Watch the video up close. It's not Nicki Minaj. Look at the girl's body. Look at the hotel room. Look," said another, while another intervened, "This is not his lol." Someone else asked similarly: "Is it really her? I don't think so hahaha." Others posted similar comments like "I don't think it's Nicki" and "She would never be that is not her body."

Given how many people posted similar messages in the comments section, it is natural for Nicki to find out. Taking Instagram Stories, she posted a photo of herself in the same outfit as the video. However, this time, you could see his face. The rapper "Yikes" mocked the trolls in the caption, "I DIDN'T HAVE THANK YOU LMFAOOOOOOOOOOO".

Trolling aside, the video has also received high praise from its famous partners. Keke palmer sprouted, "THE REVEALLLL", like "Love and Hip Hop: New York"star Milan Christopher He said: "The lights that turned on at the end giving us the best appearance brought me out!" In the meantime, Bethenny Frankel praised his ability.