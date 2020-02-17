Nick Young responds after being accused of stealing the Kobe Bryant Tribute shirt

%MINIFYHTMLf59d5959539b83cf28ac7866c0e8234a11% %MINIFYHTMLf59d5959539b83cf28ac7866c0e8234a12%

The former Los Angeles Lakers player accuses the designer of taking advantage of Kobe's death after he was apparently caught trying to sell the shirt without crediting the man.

Nick young was accused of stealing a t-shirt design, with Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, and posing as his. On Instagram, the designer explained that the shirt would be sold and the proceeds would be donated to the Kobe sports foundation, Mambacita.

Apparently, Nick saw it and liked it. The designer showed a screenshot of Nick calling the "illuminated" design on DM and asking the man to send him a t-shirt. According to the designer, he sent it to Nick for free because he knew how much he loved Kobe.

However, complications soon arose when Nick blocked the designer on Instagram and promoted the shirt under his own fashion poster, Mosthated, without crediting the man. Unlike the designer who made it clear that the money would be donated to the Kobe organization, Nick in his original publication did not mention anything about the donation. "The shirt will arrive soon! Soft as lovely," captioned the photo that has since been removed.

"Everyone knows how much this has affected me as a whole and that this happens when I had good intentions with what I was doing every step of the way," the designer lamented. "I'm lost for words and I don't even know what to say and how to feel. S ** t really made me feel numb."

Nick then responded on his Instagram. Although the designer said the profits would go to Kobe's organization, Nick accused the man of taking advantage of Kobe's death. He wrote: "Anyone who wins and supports people who try to make money with people who are no longer here, since they have no connection with him and only make money to be a jerk [100%], there is no place for that. " in this world."

He added in another note: "I'm not here for people to try to make money with Kobe and if you support that it's bullshit. If you don't have any history with him and just do things to make money with him, it's a suction."

On top of that, Nick accused the designer of seeking attention. "Brother, stop saying my name trying to be famous," he said in DMs.

After the debacle, he promoted the "most hated Kobe shirt" in a new post on his personal Instagram page. This time, he added a note that the money would be donated to the Mambacita. He also published a receipt for his donation to the organization.

But soon he eliminated the promotion once again.