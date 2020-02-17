Home Entertainment Nick Cannon: "I don't believe in marriage anymore!"

Nick Cannon: "I don't believe in marriage anymore!"

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

Nick Cannon has renounced the marriage after his union with his ex-wife Mariah Carey ended in heartbreak.

"I don't believe in marriage anymore," he told Entertainment Tonight. "My mentality has changed. I've done it. I don't like doing things that I'm not good at."

Cannon continued: "If you jumped out of a plane on time and it didn't work, you wouldn't do it again, right?" Nick Cannon Mornings said, adding: "I barely survived. Why would I jump off the plane again?"

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©