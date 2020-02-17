Nick Cannon: "I don't believe in marriage anymore!"

Nick Cannon has renounced the marriage after his union with his ex-wife Mariah Carey ended in heartbreak.

"I don't believe in marriage anymore," he told Entertainment Tonight. "My mentality has changed. I've done it. I don't like doing things that I'm not good at."

Cannon continued: "If you jumped out of a plane on time and it didn't work, you wouldn't do it again, right?" Nick Cannon Mornings said, adding: "I barely survived. Why would I jump off the plane again?"

Cannon and Mariah got married in 2008, but Cannon filed for divorce in 2014. The former couple shares 8-year-old twins, and their divorce was finalized in 2016.

"I'm trying to fix myself. I'm trying to be the best I can be, the best father I can be, the best entrepreneur and the young media mogul I can be," he said. "So I am really focused on myself and being the best because, for some reason, I have not understood this relationship well. I am not good at it. I do not like doing things that I am not good at." ".