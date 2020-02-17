NHL 2020 trade deadline: Do Flames still need a breakthrough in the top six after a recent offensive outbreak?

The Calgary Flames offensive has been firing on all cylinders in the month of February, the last delivery being Monday morning.

On Family Day, Calgary left at the beginning of the third period 3-1 before returning and scoring five goals without response, two of which culminated a first Andrew Mangiapane hat trick, to defeat visitors Anaheim Ducks 6- Four.

It was the fifth time in the last six games of the team in which he scored at least three goals in a game and the sixth time in the nine that tied them for this month.

With the recent burst of scoring, which includes two outbursts of six goals in the last week, does Calgary really need to acquire a striker in the top six? The answer is yes.

The Flames entered the 26th position in the NHL in February with an average of 2.63 goals per game. After their last victory, they climbed to 22nd place (2.85), so it seems that the offensive is gaining strength. However, the number is slightly inflated, as they scored six goals twice against the humble ducks and once against sharks plagued with injuries.

With his triplet, Mangiapane now has 13 goals in the season, which is the third end with more goals in the flames behind Matthew Tkachuk and Johnny Gaudreau, who have 20 and 14 goals, respectively. Yes, the team's top scorer, midfielder Elias Lindholm, has 27 goals and having an extended offense that includes 18 Sean Monahan scores is great. But considering that some of the top scorers of the NHL are more than double the majority of these numbers, in teams that stand in the way of the final prize, it never hurts to have another weapon in the arsenal.

Matthew Tkachuk became the fourth player in @NHLFlames history to record three seasons of 20 goals before turning 23 (age at the end of the season). The others: Sean Monahan (4x), Robert Reichel (3x) and Jarome Iginla (3x). #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/8wcQO5mn5u – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 17, 2020

Add all that to the fact that the calendar is about to become much more difficult for the Flames as they advance in the final stretch. According to NHL.com, before Monday's victory, Calgary had the tenth most difficult remaining calendar in the league.

The Flames are in a tight race in the Western Conference. As of Monday night, they now sit two points behind Edmonton Oilers, leader of the Pacific Division, with the Vancouver Canucks, who have just added their own offensive threat, and Vegas Golden Knights among them. Looking back, Calgary has Arizona on its heels and a three-point lead over the Nashville Predators and the Winnipeg Jets for the two wild places.

Then, with all these factors established, and despite the trick of the Mangiapane hat, general manager Brad Treliving will probably explore the commercial market to acquire a breakthrough between the first six before the deadline of next week. There is a lot to choose from: reportedly, forwards in the commercial block include Chris Kreider, Ilya Kovalchuk and Kyle Palmieri.