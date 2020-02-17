Neymar hoped to play for PSG against Borussia Dortmund after overcoming the injury | Soccer news





Neymar has overcome a rib injury that ruled him out of the last four PSG games

Paris Saint-Germain striker Neymar is expected to play against Borussia Dortmund in his first leg of the Champions League round of 16 after overcoming a rib injury, PSG coach Thomas Tuchel said.

%MINIFYHTMLaae38420196e942bf104fc7ff1a2a9ae11% %MINIFYHTMLaae38420196e942bf104fc7ff1a2a9ae12%

Neymar did not play in the 4-4 draw of PSG Ligue 1 in Amiens over the weekend when Tuchel rested other players.

"He is here, he will train and if everything goes well, he will play tomorrow. Because almost everything changes for us when he plays and I hope he plays," Tuchel said.

The PSG has been eliminated in the last stage of the Champions League in the last three seasons and is desperate to leave a mark in the competition.

Neymar saw the 4-4 draw against Amiens from the stands over the weekend

"(Neymar) changes everything because if he plays we have his quality, confidence and ability to make decisive decisions."

"It changes everything … because if it doesn't play we don't have another player with that quality to replace it."

Tuchel, who trained Dortmund for two seasons before heading to Paris, must come up with a plan to stop the Bundesliga attack, which has scored 22 goals in his five Bundesliga games so far this year.

Erling Haaland has nine goals in six games for Dortmund since signing for £ 17 million in January

"It is absolutely necessary to play with great confidence in this stadium with such fans and such an opponent, otherwise you cannot survive," he added before the crash at Signal Iduna Park.

"We have the team spirit to overcome difficult situations, adapt to different scenarios. That is the key."

They were dying near a place in the quarterfinals last year only to be eliminated by Manchester United with a penalty for time of detention in the second leg at Parc des Princes.

"If he loses in the knockout stages for three years and arrives for the fourth time, it is clearly not the same situation," Tuchel said.

"Every year it has its history and maybe we have to accept that it is sport. There are doctors, much more important professions, we practice sports, but it happens that one loses."

"Maybe later we can breathe a little more easily. We are here and it is important to make the most of it."