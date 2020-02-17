New contestant of the mayor of Paris is named after the scandal knocks down Macron Ally

PARIS – French health minister Agnes Buzyn was named as the new candidate for mayor of Paris on Sunday, after a fight to replace the original contender, who retired abruptly after a leak of sex videos on social networks .
Ms. Buzyn's election came only two days after a frantic search for a candidate began, underlining the importance that the centrist party of President Emmanuel Macron grants to win the mayor's office and get out of a scandal.
Benjamin Griveaux retired from the mayoral race after explicit videos began circulating on social media, a filtering operation claimed by a controversial Russian performance artist, Piotr Pavlensky. Pavlensky and his girlfriend were questioned by police investigators over the weekend on charges of invasion of privacy and diffuse images of a sexual character without permission.
By claiming responsibility for the leaking of the sex videos, Pavlensky denounced the "great hypocrisy,quot; of Griveaux, a married father of three children who put the family at the forefront of his campaign.
The position of mayor of Paris is now occupied by Anne Hidalgo, a socialist who is seeking re-election and favored in polls for the vote in two rounds to be held in a month.
The publication is a symbol of prestige, and for Mr. Macron's young party, In Marche, a victory in Paris could compensate for losses elsewhere in France.
"I am doing this with my heart, with commitment," Ms. Buzyn said shortly after being named a contender for the ruling party, reflecting a change of opinion since Friday. She said then that she would refuse to take Mr. Griveaux's place because of an important job in her ministry amid the outbreak of coronavirus, which has made 12 people sick in France.
The incorporation of Mrs. Buzyn places three women at the front and center in the battle for Paris, with a former conservative justice minister, Rachida Dati, voting in second place. Following Mrs. Buzyn as Minister of Health, there will be Olivier Veran, legislator and physician, as will Mrs. Buzyn.
The sexually explicit material scandal has led to questions about the role of social networks in a democracy and whether Pavlensky was the leader of more sinister forces who wanted to bring down Griveaux.
The episode has also provoked outrage among political classes in a country that traditionally respects the privacy of politicians.
Griveaux, a former French government spokesman, withdrew from the race on Friday, after private text messages that he said he sent to an unidentified woman appeared online Wednesday. In a videotaped statement, Mr. Griveaux did not directly cite a connection between explicit videos and his withdrawal, but described "defamatory statements, lies, anonymous attacks, the disclosure of stolen private conversations, as well as death threats."
Pavlensky created a special site to publish explicit video material, which is believed to have been extracted from cell phone exchanges. He wrote on his Facebook page on Saturday that the French authorities had removed the site, apologizing to his followers.
French broadcaster BFM-TV quoted him Friday saying that Griveaux was "a candidate who has lied to his constituents,quot; and "very dangerous,quot; for Paris.
Pavlensky has had problems with the law before. He was convicted in January 2019 of He burned a branch of the Bank of France and damaged its facade in 2017. He was sentenced to one year in prison, plus a suspended sentence of two years. The judge allowed him to go free because he had already spent 11 months in pretrial detention.
He left Russia in 2017 after he was informed of rape accusations against him. While in Russia, he set fire to the Russian federal security agency and nailed his scrotum in the Red Square in Moscow, in which he said it was a metaphor for Russian political apathy.
Pavlensky received asylum in France after fleeing Russia.