New contestant of the mayor of Paris is named after the scandal knocks down Macron Ally

PARIS – French health minister Agnes Buzyn was named as the new candidate for mayor of Paris on Sunday, after a fight to replace the original contender, who retired abruptly after a leak of sex videos on social networks .

Ms. Buzyn's election came only two days after a frantic search for a candidate began, underlining the importance that the centrist party of President Emmanuel Macron grants to win the mayor's office and get out of a scandal.

%MINIFYHTML0194df7993fea67df1396315799c97c413% %MINIFYHTML0194df7993fea67df1396315799c97c414%

Benjamin Griveaux retired from the mayoral race after explicit videos began circulating on social media, a filtering operation claimed by a controversial Russian performance artist, Piotr Pavlensky. Pavlensky and his girlfriend were questioned by police investigators over the weekend on charges of invasion of privacy and diffuse images of a sexual character without permission.

%MINIFYHTML0194df7993fea67df1396315799c97c415% %MINIFYHTML0194df7993fea67df1396315799c97c416%

By claiming responsibility for the leaking of the sex videos, Pavlensky denounced the "great hypocrisy,quot; of Griveaux, a married father of three children who put the family at the forefront of his campaign.