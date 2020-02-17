New Castle County police search for Shamar Davis, a missing 10-year-old girl – Up News Info Philly

NEW CASTLE, Del. (Up News Info) – The New Castle, Delaware authorities are looking for a missing 10-year-old boy. New Castle County police say that Shamar Davis has not been seen since February 14.

Officers were called to Caravel Avenue, near New Jersey Avenue, around 9 p.m. Sunday for a report of a missing child.

His mother tells the police that he saw him for the last time at his home, in the New Castle Crossings community, on Friday morning.

%MINIFYHTMLf16c80e5049e2401b2622d1c7307b29211% %MINIFYHTMLf16c80e5049e2401b2622d1c7307b29212%

According to police, it is known that Shamar plays outside with the children in the neighborhood and visits several apartments.

"He has been a good boy. I never had a problem," said neighbor Pat Dallatore. "He comes from time to time, looking for some of the children in the neighborhood, and other than that, he has been saving himself. He has been an easy child. "

Shamar is described as a black man of 5 feet 4 inches, 150 pounds, with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a brown jacket with a white collar, black sweatpants and black Nike sneakers.

Shamar's nickname is "Bubba."

If you have any information about your whereabouts, call the New Castle County Police at 302-573-2800.