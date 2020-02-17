Netanyahu says Israeli planes fly over Sudan now | Israel News

Israeli commercial airplanes began to fly over Sudan, said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, launching the new air corridor as a result of a revolutionary meeting with the de facto leader of the African Muslim country this month.

Khartoum said on February 5 that he had given Israeli planes initial approval to fly over their territory, two days after Sudan's chief of state of state Abdel Fattah al-Burhan met with Netanyahu in Uganda.

%MINIFYHTML00688ba780113a6a6e560cc2249309b011% %MINIFYHTML00688ba780113a6a6e560cc2249309b012%

"We are now discussing rapid normalization. The first Israeli plane passed yesterday over the skies of Sudan," Netanyahu said in a speech to American Jewish leaders on Sunday, saying the route cut about three hours of flights from Israel to South America.

Sudan failed to say that it is normalizing ties with Israel.

After the meeting in Uganda, the Associated Press news agency quoted a Sudanese military officer as saying that the decision was coordinated by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and also aimed to remove Sudan from the list of "state sponsors of terrorism,quot; in the United States.

Security deal?

In January 2016, former Sudan Foreign Minister Ibrahim Ghandoor said that normalization of relations with Israel would be possible in exchange for lifting US sanctions against his country.

Israel previously considered that Sudan was a threat to security because it suspected that Iran used Sudan as a conduit for land smuggling of ammunition to the Gaza Strip. In 2009, regional sources said, Israeli planes bombed a convoy of weapons in Sudan.

The corridor described by Netanyahu would also take planes over Egypt, which signed a peace agreement with Israel in 1979, and Chad, which in 2018 reestablished lasting relations with Israel.

The normalization of relations with Sudan, where the Arab states met in 1967 to issue what was known as the "Three No,quot;, without recognition of Israel, without peace with Israel and without negotiations with Israel, would allow Netanyahu to polish his credentials diplomats one month before the Election of Israel on March 2.

From the al-Burhan-Netanyahu meeting, the air corridor has been the most prominent development discussed publicly by both parties.

The restoration of ties was denounced by Palestinian leaders, and Palestinian political factions said the measure undermines efforts to thwart the so-called Middle East plan of US President Donald Trump for Israel-Palestine.

The plan greatly favors Israel and proposes that it keep all its illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank and East of Jerusalem, territories captured by Israel in the 1967 war.

Israeli commentators have speculated that new contacts with Khartoum could allow the repatriation of undocumented Sudanese immigrants in Israel, and Israel in turn could pressure the United States to improve Sudan's position in Washington.