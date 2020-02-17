NeNe Leakes fans were amazed to see her again at RHOA after a short break

NeNe Leakes fans were really upset when he didn't appear on RHOA lately, but they celebrated the fact that the other day, NeNe was also on the show. The RHOA star shared a lot of photos on her social media account, and fans sent their love in the comments.

‘SWIPE: Tune in to #RHOA tonight at 8 pm on @bravotv because it's a jungle out there 😂 #hbic # the1 #thethreat, & # 39; NeNe captioned his post.

A follower asked NeNe the other day: ‘Are you on tonight? I skipped last week once you said you weren't. If not, I am NOT looking. Yes, in fact I am with # the1 ’

A happy follower said: "I'm so glad you finally returned tonight!" Finally, we will get some entertainment! Because the episodes without you have been very dry and boring! "

Somoene more posted: "That means it will be good since you're on the move!" And another follower said: "I guess that means this episode will be really good and entertaining …"

One commenter wrote: "Marlo is always better dressed, but I think this outfit needs boots,quot; and another fan posted this: "This is the first season I haven't followed." I don't know what it is, but I'm bored. "

One commenter wrote: & # 39; These photos have many facial expressions that are happening, I can't wait & # 39 ;, and another person addressed NeNe who, according to reports, was bad in public: & # 39; People follow publishing stories about you being rude in public, which is definitely not the right move to do while trying to sell tickets for your comedy show. "

Another person published this: ‘JUNGLES ARE NOT MATCHES FOR ME 🙂 No wise man, sorcerer, magician or astrologer can show the king the mystery that the king has asked for, but there is a God in heaven who reveals mysteries."

Ad

Previously, NeNe fans told him it would be great to have Phaedra Parks in RHOA.



Post views:

0 0