NeNe Leakes fans tell him they also need Phaedra Parks at RHOA

NeNe Leakes shared his Sunday outfit on his social media account, and although many fans praised his class and beauty, more followers debated all kinds of RHOA-related issues. Watch the debate below.

"Nene seems to be aging backwards," a follower said, and more of his fans agreed.

Someone said that Phaedra Parks should return to the show: "Baby, I love you for the housewives, you make the housewives, your readings and comments give me the life we ​​need Phaedra too. It's also fun to see her."

Another follower posted: "I can't wait until you come to Philadelphia and get a cheesesteak next weekend," and another follower wrote: "@neneleakes you're in tonight's episode, if so, post."

People have been telling NeNe for a while that they will no longer see RHOA if they do not return to the program soon.

One commenter said: "@neneleakes you are Old G, they need to respect your name, you are the program, they could never find someone to replace you, ❤️ point ❤️ @neneleakes,quot;.

One of NeNe's fans praised her beauty and said: "Always looking very beautiful, talented and beautiful."

Someone else posted this: ‘I just wanted you to know that you are an inspiration to all black women. No matter what happens on reality television that is television, I see everything you do for women, and I sincerely appreciate it. I just got tired 43, and I had difficult times last year, and seeing you and how you behave makes me feel that I can do more and be a better self regardless of how old I am. Thanks @neneleakes. "

Another commenter wrote: ‘Nene, are you in the housewives of ATL tonight because that's the only way I will see it? I haven't been watching since you're not there 😂 ’

Apart from this, NeNe shared a photo with Gregg Leakes for Valentine's Day, and fans were happy to see these two together.



